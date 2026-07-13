Hull Shines in Start, But Rainiers Fall 3-1 in Series Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - It was a rare pitcher's duel at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, one that the Las Vegas Aviators (12-6/56-35) took 3-1 over the Tacoma Rainiers (7-11/40-53) in the series finale to split the six-game set. Nick Hull spun 5.0 shutout innings in the final game before the All-Star Break. Ryan Bliss tallied his fourth consecutive three-hit game, driving in Tacoma's lone run in the loss.

After two scoreless frames, Tacoma plated the game's first run in the top of the third inning. Victor Labrada reached with one out on a throwing error on a ground ball to the right side, later advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Jakson Reetz followed with a single, but was thrown out at second base as Labrada was held at third. Bliss continued his hot stretch with a double to the right field corner, driving in Labrada and giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

Hull dazzled in his third start of the season, retiring 15 of the 18 batters he faced, spinning 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out a season-high seven. Hull worked around a two-out single in the second inning, a leadoff walk in the third and a two-out single in the fifth and did not allow a runner to reach second base.

Las Vegas managed to take the lead in the sixth inning. The first two batters reached against Gunner Mayer, as Darell Hernaiz walked and Max Muncy was hit by a pitch. Tommy White tied the game with an RBI single through the left side of the infield to knot the game at one, knocking Mayer out of the game. Josh Simpson came on in relief and the next batter, Cade Marlowe, hit a ground ball to second base that got by Michael Arroyo, allowing the go-ahead run to score and put Las Vegas on top, 2-1.

The Aviators tacked on one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The first two batters of the frame reached, as Jared Dickey walked and Drew Swift singled into center field. After a groundout to push runners into scoring position, Max Muncy grounded out to drive in Dickey and make it 3-1.

The Rainiers got the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning, as Colin Davis drew a two-out walk, but could not plate another run, falling 3-1.

Tacoma is off for the All-Star Break from July 13-16, returning home to Cheney Stadium for a three-game series with the Oklahoma City Comets, beginning on Friday, July 17. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RHP Nick Hull threw 5.0 shutout innings on Sunday, his longest appearance of the season...it's the fifth time in his career throwing at least 5.0 shutout innings, and his first since April 9, 2024 with High-A South Bend at Wisconsin...Hull is the first Rainiers pitcher to not allow a run in a start at Las Vegas since RHP Bryan Woo threw 3.0 shutout innings on April 21, 2024 and the first starter to throw 5.0 shutout innings since LHP Jhonathan Diaz threw 6.0 scoreless frames on April 16, 2024.

INF Ryan Bliss went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI on Sunday, his 23rd double of the season, tied for the third-most in the PCL...it was Bliss' fourth consecutive three-hit game, the longest streak by a PCL hitter since Sacramento's Jesus Rodriguez did it from August 29-September 3, 2025, and the longest by a Rainiers hitter since at least 2005...over the course of the series in Las Vegas, Bliss hit .600 (18x30) with five doubles, one triple and one home run, driving in nine...over the last week, Bliss leads the league with 18 hits, 11 runs, while tied for the lead with five doubles, ranking second in batting average, extra-base hits and total bases, as well as fourth in RBI...Bliss also stole a base on Sunday, his 17th of the season and 89th of his Rainiers career, just two shy of Cade Marlowe's 91 for the third-most in franchise history.

RHP Domingo González threw a scoreless inning of relief on Sunday, extending his streak without a home run allowed to 26 appearances and 33.1 innings...his 33.1 innings without a home run allowed are the most in Triple-A, while his 26 appearances are the third-most...González has allowed a run in just five of his 26 outings this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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