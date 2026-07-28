Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/28 vs. Sacramento

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/28 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 12:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (5-4, 4.70) vs. Sacramento LHP Matt Wilkinson (1-2, 4.03)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF/OF Brendan Donovan (#33) - Major League rehab assignment transferred to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MLB.TV (MiLB Game of The Day)/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game homestand against the Sacramento River Cats today, the final time Sacramento will travel to Cheney Stadium this season...the Rainiers will look to rebound from a series loss in Reno last week, taking two of the six games...Tacoma dropped Sunday's series finale 11-5, a game that was tied after six innings...Tacoma trailed 4-1 after four innings, but tied the game in the fifth, as five consecutive batters reached base...the Rainiers briefly took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a Victor Labrada double, but Reno tied the game in the bottom of the frame...the Aces plated three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to take an 11-5 victory.

REHAB REPORT: INF/OF Brendan Donovan's rehab assignment was transferred back to Tacoma on Tuesday...Donovan, 29, played in five games with High-A Everett last week, playing 3B, LF and RF as he works his way back from a left groin muscle strain that sidelined him on May 17 (retro May 16)...Donovan has played 25 games with the Mariners this season, hitting .274 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs and eight RBI...Donovan, who won the National League Gold Glove at the Utility position in 2022, was acquired by Seattle from St. Louis as part of a three-team trade with Tampa Bay on February 2, 2026.

STRONG FOUNDATION: The Rainiers tallied six extra-base hits on Sunday, five of them coming from the bottom third of Tacoma's lineup (Stuart Fairchild, Miles Mastrobuoni and Victor Labrada)...the trio combined to go 6-for-10 with four doubles and a triple on Sunday, the most extra-base hits for Tacoma's bottom third of the order this season, and most since April 20, 2019 at Albuquerque, when Kristopher Negrón, Ian Miller and Tim Lopes combined for five doubles...Tacoma's nine-hole hitters rank second in Triple-A with a .282 batting average and a .371 OBP, recording the fewest strikeouts of all full-season minor league teams, with the next-closest team being the Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers (69K).

FAIRCHILD FITTING RIGHT IN: Since joining the Rainiers on July 10, OF Stuart Fairchild has hit the ground running, hitting .344 (11x32) with three doubles, two triples and three home runs...in that time, Fairchild ranks third in the PCL in OPS (1.322) and fourth in on-base percentage (.488) and slugging percentage (.844)...his eight extra-base hits are tied for the fifth-most in the league in that time and his three home runs for the sixth-most...Fairchild has tallied a hit in six of his nine games with Tacoma...his 3-for-4 game on Saturday marked the second time in his career he collected three extra-base hits in one game and the first since May 14, 2018, when he hit three doubles for Low-A Dayton at Lansing.

AT THE CENTURY MARK: Friday's game marked Tacoma's 100th game of the season...here is how the Rainiers have fared after 100 games over the last three seasons:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR SB OBP SLG OPS

2026 .265 526 203 13 119 106 .353 .438 .791

2025 .282 610 177 18 115 115 .369 .446 .815

2024 .265 610 163 24 109 214 .370 .428 .798

Season W L ERA H ER H WHIP BB/9 K/9 K/BB AVG

2026 44 56 4.55 882 443 101 1.43 3.78 8.18 2.17 .262

2025 56 44 4.85 926 472 91 1.45 3.55 8.08 2.28 .272

2024 57 43 4.75 862 457 119 1.44 3.97 7.83 1.97 .259

LIVE, LAZ, LOVE: Coming out of the All-Star Break, OF Lazaro Montes has hit .371 (13x35), with seven doubles, two home runs and six RBI over that eight-game span, leading the league with his seven doubles, tied for the lead with nine extra-base hits, ranking third with 26 total bases in that time...Montes has also reached base at a .439 clip in that span, slugging .743 (fifth-best in the league) for an 1.182 OPS (eighth-best in the league)...Montes has recorded a hit in eight of his last nine games, five of which have been multi-hit efforts...Montes has pounded right-handed pitching in that time, hitting .455 (10x22) working a 5BB/6K ratio.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda is enjoying one of the best months of his career, hitting .373 (19x51) with seven doubles and one home run, driving in 11, the best month of his career by batting average (min. 50 PA) and it's just the second time in his career he's tallied seven doubles in a month, last done in July of 2021 with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in Boston's system...Pereda's .458 OBP, .569 SLG and 1.027 OPS are all the second-best of any month in his career (min. 50 PA), trailing only August of 2025 with Triple-A St. Paul, when he reached base at a.516 clip and slugged .630 for an 1.146 OPS.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo has been one of the better hitters in the PCL since his Triple-A debut on July 7... in that time, Arroyo ranks fourth in the PCL with 22 hits and 16 RBI, ranking fifth with 38 total bases...Arroyo is has hit .556 (10x18) against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and home run, driving in five...Arroyo's 10 hits against lefties in that time are the fourth-most in the minor leagues...Arroyo has reached base in 13 of his first 15 games with Tacoma, driving in a run in nine of them.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss has 90 stolen bases in his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record 94 steals, set last season by Samad Taylor, broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a two-hit game on Sunday night, the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 49 hits, 14 doubles, 31 runs and a .383 batting average...Bliss' .459 OBP in July is currently the best of any month in his career (min 10 PA), while his .395 (30x76) average and 1.064 OPS are the second-best, with his .605 SLG ranking third...it's just the third time in Bliss' career that he's tallied 30 hits in a month.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell to the Rangers 7-3 in the series finale on Monday...Texas scored all seven of its runs in the first three innings...Jose A. Ferrer, Michael Rucker, Cole Wilcox and Alex Hoppe combined for 5.0 shutout innings of relief in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

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