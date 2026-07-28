Nelson Cruz to be Inducted into OKC Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Seven-time Major League All-Star and 19-year Major League veteran Nelson Cruz has been announced as the 2026 inductee into the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame.

Cruz will be formally enshrined into the OKC Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony Saturday, Aug. 29 before the Comets face the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Cruz played for parts of four seasons with Oklahoma City between 2007-10 during the team's affiliation with the Texas Rangers. Over 155 total games, Cruz hit 52 home runs and tallied 148 RBI.

His 2008 season is one of the best individual campaigns in Oklahoma City's Triple-A history. Cruz batted .342 with 37 home runs, 99 RBI, 24 stolen bases and posted a 1.123 OPS en route to being named Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player. His 37 homers still stand as the team's single-season record during the Bricktown era, and Cruz is one of just two OKC players during the Bricktown era to hit at least 20 home runs and steal at least 20 bases in the same season.

Cruz had a distinguished Major League career, playing for eight teams across 19 seasons between 2005-23. He amassed 2,053 career hits and 464 career home runs - ranking 37th all-time in Major League history. His 346 home runs during the 2010s were the most by any player within the decade.

In addition to his seven All-Star bids, Cruz won four Silver Slugger Awards and was named the 2021 American League Championship Series MVP with Texas. Cruz also won the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award in 2021 given to the player who "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field," per Major League Baseball.

Cruz currently works as a Special Assistant in player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this year served as General Manager for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

The Hall of Fame induction will coincide with Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City weekend, which is part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión - a program aimed at connecting and celebrating each team's Hispanic and Latino fans and communities in their local market. Cruz will be the first Latino honoree into the OKC Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame since its revival in 2023.

The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed in 2023 as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Annual selections are made by a committee comprised of media members, baseball historians and civic leaders that worked alongside members of the Oklahoma City Comets front office.

Tonight, the Comets begin a six-game home series against the Las Vegas Aviators, featuring a $2 Tuesday with select Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on sale for only $2. The Comets will host Harry Potter Night Friday along with postgame fireworks, and Saturday is a Salute to Armed Forces Night, presented by Casey's, and a Max Muncy bobblehead giveaway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 405-218-2150 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

Nelson Cruz to be Inducted into OKC Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame - Oklahoma City Comets

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