OKC Comets Game Notes - July 28, 2026

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (17-10/61-39) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (12-14/53-47)

Game #101 of 149/Second Half #27 of 75/Home #50 of 74

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Braden Nett (1-1, 7.00) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (8-3, 4.23)

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home from a nine-game road trip to open a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have lost back-to-back games as well as five of the last six games, although they enter tonight's game with wins in each of their last four home games...Tonight is a $2 Tuesday and Wrestling Night featuring Unified Wrestling Oklahoma.

Last Game: The Comets collapsed in the ninth inning, allowing six late runs in an 8-6 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Oklahoma City put up three runs in the second inning, including a RBI single from Noah Miller to get the day started. The Comets scored another run in the third inning with a sacrifice fly from Ryan Fitzgerald and later received a pair of RBI singles from Miller and Kiké Hernández in the sixth inning to extend to a 6-0 lead. Sacramento closed out the game scoring eight unanswered runs. The River Cats scored one run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to cut the deficit to 6-2. Sacramento produced a six-run explosion in the ninth inning capped by a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam from Nate Furman to win the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (8-3) makes his 21st appearance (16th start) of 2026, looking to rebound from a rough outing in his previous start...On July 22 at Sacramento, Romero suffered his first loss since early June after allowing five runs (four earned) and seven hits, including a pair of two-run homers, across 4.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. The loss was Romero's first since June 2 vs. Round Rock as he allowed more than three earned runs for the first time since May 8 vs. Salt Lake...Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero ranks tied for second in wins, third in WHIP (1.35), fourth in BAA (.265), fifth in ERA (4.23) and innings (93.2) and 10th in strikeouts (71)...Romero has matched his career high in wins and will also set a career high with his 16th start today...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico and he split last season between OKC and High-A Great Lakes.

Against the Aviators: 2026: 2-4 2025: 8-4 All-time: 80-81 At OKC: 32-38

Oklahoma City plays its final series of the season against the PCL's first-half champions and reigning league champions, meeting for the only time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The two sides last met March 31-April 5 with the Aviators taking the series, 4-2, notching wins in four of the last five games...Even though OKC lost the series, James Tibbs III was named PCL Player of the Week, going 10-for-25 with five home runs and a double, including a three-homer game April 4...Las Vegas clinched the 2026 PCL first-half title with a 44-29 record and will have a chance to defend last season's league championship - the franchise's first league title since 1988...The Comets won the 2025 season series against the Aviators, 8-4, winning two of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...This will mark the first six-game series between the two teams in Oklahoma City since 2023 after two straight years of three-game sets in 2024 and 2025.

Post-Break Blues: The Comets went into the All-Star Break having won four straight games, five of six games and six of eight games and stood a season-best 11 games above .500 at 51-40. With Sunday's walk-off loss in Sacramento, the Comets have now lost seven of nine games following the break, including losses in five of six games during their series in Sacramento...During the team's 2-7 road trip, the Comets lost four of seven games by four or more runs.

Clawed by the Cats: OKC lost five games in a series for the first time this season and first time since going 1-5 against Sugar Land Sept. 2-7, 2025. It was also the first time OKC started a series with three straight losses since the team lost five in a row to begin that same series last September in Sugar Land...The Comets were outscored by the River Cats, 39-20, and the -19 run differential was the team's worst in a series since July 30-Aug. 4, 2024 at El Paso (also -19). It marked OKC's fewest runs in a six-game set since Sept. 2-7, 2025 at Sugar Land when team also scored 20 runs. The Comets hit four homers for their fewest in a series since Aug. 26-31, 2025 vs. Memphis (2 HR), and the team's 11 extra-base hits were its fewest since recording 10 extra-base hits Sept. 3-8, 2024 vs. Sugar Land...On Saturday when the Comets lost, 11-0, OKC was limited to one hit in a nine-inning game for the first time since Aug. 10, 2019 against Reno (L, 6-1). The River Cats handed Oklahoma City its fourth-ever shutout loss during the Bricktown era (since 1998) by 11 or more runs, and it was the team's largest shutout loss since a 14-0 defeat against Memphis Aug. 11, 2018...The Comets were held scoreless in 44 of 54 innings throughout the series.

The Witching Hours: Sunday's walk-off loss was the fifth of the season for the Comets and second via a home run as OKC lost for the second time this season when leading after eight innings...The last time OKC lost on a walk-off grand slam was Sept. 4, 2025 in Sugar Land (Zach Cole), but the last time OKC lost a game on a pinch-hit walk-off home run was June 21, 2005 at Iowa (Ben Grieve). The pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam by Nate Furman Sunday was the first allowed by OKC during the MLBAM era (since 2005), and the first pinch-hit grand slam allowed overall since 2008 by Iowa's Matthew Spencer...OKC led, 6-0, in the sixth inning Sunday and carried a four-run lead into the ninth inning. The six-run lead equaled the largest lead blown in an Oklahoma City loss this season as the Comets also led, 6-0, against Salt Lake May 5 and went on to lose that game, 9-7, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Overall, it was the seventh time this season the Comets led a game by at least three runs and lost...Of OKC's 47 losses this year, 12 have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings. In eight of the team's last 21 losses, OKC led or was tied in the seventh inning or later, only to allow a total of 34 runs from the seventh inning on...The last time OKC held a lead of at least four runs entering the ninth inning and went on to lose the game was May 24, 2009 when OKC carried a 5-0 lead into the ninth inning before Las Vegas scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win, 6-5...Sunday marked the third time in the PCL this season a team trailing by four or more runs in ninth inning came back to win the game. Incredibly, it was the second time Sacramento pulled it off (also May 17 at Round Rock).

20/20 Vision: Jack Suwinski and James Tibbs III are the only two players in Triple-A this season with at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles. Tibbs leads the Comets with 21 homers along with his 21 doubles, while Suwinski has gone deep 20 times in addition to collecting a team-best 24 doubles...Tibbs leads the PCL with 71 walks this season while his homer total ranks second in the league as do his 72 RBI, 76 runs scored and 189 total bases...Suwinski leads the league in SLG (.568) and ranks second in extra-base hits (46).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald collected a RBI, walk and scored a run Sunday, but has been held without a hit in back-to-back games for the first time since June 21 and 23...Fitzgerald has hit safely in 18 of his last 22 games, batting .337 (30-for-89) with 10 RBI since June 24...Fitzgerald leads all Triple-A players with 120 hits this season and his hit total is tied for most in all of the Minors with Roldy Brito of High-A Spokane (COL).

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday, going 1-for-3 with two RBI while playing seven innings in left field. Hernández, who is expected to be activated the Dodgers today, hit safely in all seven games of the rehab assignment, going 8-for-24 with three extra-base hits and three RBI...Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz also continued a Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday. He tossed two-thirds of the seventh inning, allowing one run, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Díaz threw 23 pitches (14 strikes). Across three outings with Oklahoma City, Díaz has pitched 1.2 innings with two runs, three hits, one walk and four strikeouts...The Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 77 of 79 games starting April 21.

Around the Horn: The Comets have lost three straight series openers as well as five of the last six series openers...Matt Gorski went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a run Sunday. He reached base in all 12 games he's played in since joining OKC June 29, posting a .419 OBP...The Comets have allowed double-digit hits in each of their last six games (66 H). OKC last allowed double-digit hits in six straight games Aug. 3-9 2025 and last allowed double-digit hits in seven straight games May 30-June 6, 2025...OKC has allowed seven or more runs in five of their last six losses and in seven of their last nine losses. In their last three wins, the Comets have allowed a total of two runs.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

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