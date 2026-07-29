Whitcomb Makes History in Series Opener as Space Cowboys Blast Bees

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Shay Whitcomb belted the fourth grand slam of his Sugar Land career as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-8, 52-50) powered past the Salt Lake Bees (10-18, 49-53) 9-2 in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

After two scoreless innings, Sugar Land broke through in the third. Cavan Biggio worked a two-out walk before Pascanel Ferreras was hit by a pitch and Joey Loperfido drew a walk to load the bases. Whitcomb then launched the Space Cowboys' third grand slam of the season, giving Sugar Land a 4-0 lead.

The Space Cowboys added five more runs in the fourth to blow the game open. Trenton Brooks and Matt Thaiss drew consecutive walks before Edwin Díaz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Biggio then connected on a two-run single, Ferreras followed with a sacrifice fly to right and Loperfido capped the inning with a two-run home run to center, extending the Sugar Land advantage to 9-0.

LHP Josh Hendrickson delivered another strong outing, keeping the Bees off the board through five innings. Salt Lake pushed across two runs in the sixth, but that was all Hendrickson would allow as he finished 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. The left-hander posted seven punchouts for the second consecutive start, earning his eighth win of the season.

The Sugar Land bullpen took care of the rest. RHP Sam Carlson fired 1.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts before RHP JP France worked a scoreless eighth striking out two. RHP Julio Rodriguez closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth, working around an error while striking out two to finish the game.

NOTABLE:

Shay Whitcomb blasted the fourth grand slam of his Space Cowboys career on Tuesday night, setting a new franchise record and breaking his tie with JJ Matijevic. The grand slam marked Sugar Land's third of the season. Whitcomb finished 1-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 10 games. Whitcomb is now three hits away from tying Pedro León for the most hits in Sugar Land history (380).

Raynel Delgado went 2-for-3 with a walk in the series opener, extending his hitting streak to four games while recording his second consecutive multi-hit game.

LHP Josh Hendrickson tossed 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out seven. After fanning seven in his previous start on July 21 vs. Nashville, Hendrickson has now recorded seven strikeouts in back-to-back outings for Sugar Land.

RHP Sam Carlson fanned three batters in relief on Tuesday night, his highest strikeout total in an outing over his last seven appearances.

Cavan Biggio went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored on Tuesday night. Biggio has driven in a run in nine of his last 10 games, batting .281 (9-for-32) with a triple, two home runs, 11 RBI, four walks and eight runs scored over that stretch.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will look to take a two-game series lead over the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday night. RHP Brandon McPherson is scheduled to start for Sugar Land, while RHP Caden Dana is slated to start for Salt Lake. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

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