Rivas' First Multi-Homer Game Leads Rainiers to 8-4 Victory in Series Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (12-16/45-58) beat the Sacramento River Cats (14-14/56-44) 8-4 in the series opener at Cheney Stadium. Leo Rivas recorded his first career multi-homer game in the victory, joined by Brendan Donovan, Nick Raposo, and Brock Rodden, who all hit a long ball. Domingo González earned the win after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and struck out one.

Tacoma got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of a Leo Rivas (1) leadoff home run to make it 1-0. Then, the Rainiers got two runners in scoring position when Brendan Donovan singled to center and Ryan Bliss smacked a double into the right-center field gap. Michael Arroyo ripped a double down the left field line, scoring Donovan and Bliss without a throw to give Tacoma a three-run lead. Two batters later, Brock Rodden (14) crushed a two-run shot over the left field wall, making it 5-0.

The Rainiers added on to their lead in the fourth inning. Nick Raposo (1) deposited a solo shot over the left field wall to lead off the frame, putting Tacoma up 6-0.

Sacramento plated a pair in the top of the fifth inning. Eddys Leonard worked a leadoff walk and the next batter, Turner Hill (7), drove a two-run home run over the right-center field wall to make it 6-2.

The River Cats continued to chip away in the sixth inning. Bo Davidson drew a walk to lead off the frame and advanced to third when Will Brennan pounded a single into right field. Then, Leonard grounded into a double play, allowing Davidson to score and bringing Sacramento within three.

The Rainiers got a run back in the home half of the sixth inning. With one out, Donovan (1) smoked a solo homer onto the hill past the right field wall, making it 7-3.

Tacoma added on another run in the bottom of the eighth inning when Rivas (2) drove a two-out solo shot into the Tacoma bullpen in left field. His second home run of the game gave the Rainiers an 8-3 lead.

Sacramento entered the ninth inning needing five runs to stay alive. With two outs, Adrián Sugastey (2) pulled a solo homer over the right field wall to get the River Cats within four. That was all they could muster as Tacoma won 8-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rainiers look to extend their series lead Wednesday night as RHP Carson Fulmer will make his ninth start of the season for Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma hit five home runs Tuesday, tying their season-high...it's the fifth time the Rainiers have recorded five long balls in a game this year, the most in the PCL and the second-most in Triple-A (St. Paul - 6)...since June 9, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 68 home runs...Tacoma's five games with at least five home runs are their most in a single season since at least 2005.

INF Leo Rivas recorded his first career mulit-homer game in Tuesday's win, finishing 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored...it was his first three-hit game of the season, with his last coming on August 24, 2025, against El Paso...

INF Brock Rodden hit his 14th home run of the season in the third inning on Tuesday, matching his career-high...he finished 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two walks, and a run scored...it's Rodden's second time mashing 14 long balls in a season (also: 2024 with High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas).

C Nick Raposo left the yard for the first time as a Rainiers hitter Tuesday, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and run scored...all four of his home runs this season have been off of left-handed pitchers and Raposo holds a .320 (16x50) average against southpaws.

INF/OF Brendan Donovan smacked the first home run of his Major League Rehab assignment Tuesday afternoon, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored...it's his first home run since April 7 at Texas.

RHP Domingo González fired 2.0 scoreless frames on Tuesday afternoon...he leads all PCL pitchers with a 1.86 ERA (8 ER/38.2 IP) this season (min. 30 G) and ranks fourth in Triple-A while his eight earned runs allowed are the fewest in the league and are tied for the second-fewest in the circuit.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

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