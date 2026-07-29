Campero Homers, But Salt Lake Stumbles in Series Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SUGAR LAND, TEXAS. - A pair of two-out Sugar Land homers, including a third-inning grand slam, paced the hosts to a 9-2 series opening victory over Salt Lake on Tuesday. Gustavo Campero homered in his second straight contest to help the visitors avoid a shutout.

Sugar Land 9, Salt Lake 2

WP: Josh Hendrickson (8-3)

LP: Alek Manoah (1-7)

Key Performers

Gustavo Campero: 2-3, R, HR, RBI, HBP

Yolmer Sanchez: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K

Kyren Paris: 1-3, R, BB, K

Huascar Ynoa: 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Game Summary

It was a scoreless start to Tuesday's series opener, as the starting pitchers dueled. Alek Manoah worked around two walks to get through two innings untouched, while Sugar Land's Josh Hendrickson struck out three to erase two singles.

In the third, Manoah was one out away from getting out of a bases-loaded jam, but Shay Whitcomb made him pay. The first baseman unloaded a grand slam with his moonshot to left to put Sugar Land up 4-0. The hosts posted five runs in the fourth to blow the game open. A two-run single and sacrifice fly were followed by another two-out big fly, this time off the bat of Joey Loperfido to hand Sugar Land a 9-0 lead.

Gustavo Campero got the Bees on the board in the sixth as he led off the frame with a towering solo shot to left. Kyren Paris singled and worked his way around the bags to score on Yolmer Sánchez's RBI double that cut the lead to 9-2.

An eighth-inning rally fizzled for Salt Lake and Sugar Land closed out the ninth with a zero to complete the series-opening win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped to 4-20 when scoring three runs or less after being limited to two runs on six hits while going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. It is the Bees' first loss on the road when there is an equal hit column (previously 2-0), as both Salt Lake and Sugar Land mustered six hits each tonight.

Salt Lake homered for a fifth straight game, giving them 32 home runs in the month of July, falling one shy of the Triple-A lead this month to Reno and St. Paul.

Dating back to 2024, the Bees have lost five straight at Constellation Field. Salt Lake lost the finale on September 1, 2024, got swept in their only trip to Sugar Land last season, and fell in tonight's series opener. It only trails an 11-game losing streak in Tacoma's Cheney Stadium, where Salt Lake hasn't won since August 2, 2024.

The Bees played clean baseball tonight and did not commit an error. It is their 12th loss of the season when posting zero errors (26-12) and are 10-3 on the road when they play clean defense.

Gustavo Campero homered in consecutive games, lifting a solo shot to left. It is also his third straight contest with at least one extra base hit. Campero has scored and tallied a RBI in three consecutive games, passing home four times in that span. The left fielder recorded a multi-hit effort Tuesday, his third since joining the Bees. Campero reached three times tonight, taking first base on a hit-by-pitch. In six games with Salt Lake, Campero is batting 9-for-19 (.474) with five XBH and eight RBI.

Kyren Paris has reached in 17 straight games, his longest on-base streak since July 27-August 30, 2023 when he made it aboard in 29 consecutive contests with Rocket City. Paris has scored in five of his last six games. He drew an eighth-inning walk, his eighth straight game with a free pass. That streak is tied for the longest active in Minor League Baseball and is the longest by a Bee since Chad Stevens also held an eight-gamer in September 13-21, 2025.

Yolmer Sánchez tallied a multi-hit effort tonight with a single and double. The shortstop has a hit and RBI in three of his most recent four games.

Alek Manoah tallied two scoreless frames to begin his outing for the first time since September 18, 2025 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The righty allowed one hit in his 3.1 innings, but it left the yard. Manoah finished with his fourth straight outing allowing six or more earned runs, as he was tagged for seven on Tuesday.

Logan Porter caught his eighth base stealer as a Bee in the second inning. The backstop has 12 combined caught stealings this season (four with Sacramento), which is tied for sixth in the PCL.

Cade Marlowe extended his hit streak to five games on a single. It also moved his on-base streak to six games, reaching base in every game played as a Bee.

Jeimer Candelario pushed his on-base streak to 16 games, extending the stretch with a fourth inning leadoff hit-by-pitch.

Houston Harding was first out of the bullpen and fired 2.2 innings. It is his longest outing since July 8 at Sacramento (also 2.2 IP) and marked 12.2 innings in the month of July (all at Triple-A). That is the southpaw's most work in a single month at one level since tossing 20.0 IP in August 2024 with High-A Tri-City.

Huascar Ynoa fired the final two innings for the Bees, striking out two in his scoreless outing. The reliever has yielded a lone earned run in the month of July, holding a 0.66 ERA over 12.2 innings.

Up Next

The series continues Wednesday from Southeast Texas as the Bees and Space Cowboys will battle at 6:05 p.m. MDT from Constellation Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

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