SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.28 at TAC

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (14-14/56-44) 3 at Tacoma Rainiers (12-16/45-58) 8

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped today's game, 3-8...they are now 26-25 on the road, 13-8 in day games, and 17-26 when their opponent scores first...recorded multiple home runs for the 23rd time this season; they are now 19-4 in such games.

The River Cats pitching staff gave up five total home runs, their first time doing so this season and first time since September 14, 2025 at Oklahoma City...marked the 20th time in franchise history giving up five-or-more home runs; the Cats are 0-20 in such games.

Matt Wilkinson was the starter and was dealt the loss, his third of the season...allowed a season-high six runs on a career-high-tying eight hits (career-high-tying 3 HR) with two walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings...gave up two home runs in the third inning, the third time in his career he has allowed multiple homers in a single frame (also, June 27, 2025 and June 13, 2024, both with High-A Lake County)...gave up another longball in the fourth to tie his career high homers in a game, also done June 27, 2025.

Turner Hill (2-for-4) recorded his seventh home run of the season, a two-run show in the fifth to score Eddys Leonard...extended his hitting streak to 14-straight games, the longest hitting streak by a River Cat this season, and longest active hitting streak in the PCL...he is batting .431 (25-for-58) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI, five walks, seven stolen bases, a .655 slugging percentage and a 1.131 OPS in that span dating back to July 8...was his team-leading 28th multi-hit game and team-lead-tying 10th multi-RBI game...swiped second in the sixth inning, his 22nd stolen base of the season, T-5th most in the PCL.

Adrián Sugastey (2-for-4) knocked his fifth home run of the season and second with Sacramento, a 336-foot, solo shot to right field in the ninth inning...marked the second ninth-inning homer of his career (also, May 17, 2023 with High-A Eugene)...was his third multi-hit game with the Kitties.

Scott Bandura went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 10-straight games, his longest streak since hitting safely in 13-straight games from June 24-July 6, 2025 with High-A Eugene...he is batting .442 (19-for-43) with three doubles, one home run, nine RBI, six walks, three stolen base, a .510 on-base percentage and a 1.091 OPS during that streak since July 17...also has a 26-game on-base streak dating back to June 25, T-1st longest active on-base streak in the PCL.

Will Brennan went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 10-straight games...he is batting .293 (12-for-41) with two doubles, one home run, nine RBI, two walks, two stolen bases, a .326 on-base percentage and a.741 OPS in that span since July 11.

Aeverson Arteaga went 2-for-4, snapping an 0-for-16 streak...was his 10th multi-hit game with Sacramento and first since going 3-for-5 on July 12...Arteaga is batting .235 (35-for-149) with six doubles, two home runs, 24 RBI, 13 walks, one stolen base, a .301 on-base percentage and a .616 OPS in 44 games with the River Cats.

Nate Furman went 0-for-4...reached first on a strikeout wild pitch in the first inning, the first time a River Cat has reached base on a strikeout wild pitch since Thomas Gavello did so August 8, 2025 vs. Sugar Land...marked just the second time in franchise history the leadoff batter has reached base in that manner (also, May 3, 2016 at Albuquerque, Gorkys Hernandez).

Parks Harber (0-for-4) did not hit, the first time he has not hit safely in a game with Sacramento, ending his nine-game hitting streak.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

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