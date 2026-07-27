Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/26 at Reno

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/26 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (6-6, 6.17) vs. Reno RHP Ashton Izzi (0-0, 11.57)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Gunner Mayer (#38) - activated from the Development List

ADD RHP Houston Roth (#19) - activated from the Development List

DEL RHP Alex Hoppe - recalled by Seattle

DEL LHP Michael Plassmeyer - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to split the series in Reno with a win tonight...Tacoma fell 13-11 on Saturday night, despite hitting five home runs...Tacoma took a 2-0 lead after the top of the second inning as Rob Refsnyder hit a solo home run in the first inning and Connor Joe hit a solo shot in the second inning, as the Rainiers clubbed a home run in each of the first five innings...Reno, though, scored all 13 of its runs in the second through the fourth innings, leading 13-6 after four...Michael Arroyo, Lazaro Montes and Stuart Fairchild each homered to chip away, making it 13-8 after five...the Rainiers plated three runs in the seventh inning to get withing two at 13-11, while Peyton Alford and Josh Simpson combined for 4.1 innings of scoreless relief...Tacoma got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell 13-11.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers connected on a season-high five home runs in Saturday's loss, the fourth time this season they've hit that mark, the most in the PCL and the third-most in Triple-A...since June 9, the Rainiers have clubbed 63 home runs, the most in the PCL and one off the most in Triple-A in that span (St. Paul - 64)...Saturday's game was the first time this season that five different Rainiers hitters left the yard, the first time the club has had five different home run hitters in one game since July 28, 2023, when Didi Gregorius, Zach DeLoach, Sam Haggerty, Brian O'Keefe and Jake Scheiner each left the yard in a 7-6 victory over Salt Lake...Saturday's game marked just the seventh time since 2015 that Tacoma has had five different home run hitters in a single game.

FAIRCHILD FITTING RIGHT IN: Since joining the Rainiers on July 10, OF Stuart Fairchild has hit the ground running, hitting .310 (9x29) with three doubles, one triple and three home runs...in that time, Fairchild ranks third in the PCL in SLG (.793) and OPS (1.252), fifth in OBP (.459)...his seven extra-base hits are good for the fourth-most in the league in that time and his three home runs and 10 runs scored are tied for the sixth-most...Fairchild has tallied a hit in five of his eight games with Tacoma...his 3-for-4 game on Saturday marked the second time in his career he collected three extra-base hits in one game and the first since May 14, 2018, when he hit three doubles for Low-A Dayton at Lansing.

AT THE CENTURY MARK: Friday's game marked Tacoma's 100th game of the season...here is how the Rainiers have fared after 100 games over the last three seasons:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR SB OBP SLG OPS

2026 .265 526 203 13 119 106 .353 .438 .791

2025 .282 610 177 18 115 115 .369 .446 .815

2024 .265 610 163 24 109 214 .370 .428 .798

Season W L ERA H ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 K/BB AVG

2026 44 56 4.55 882 443 101 1.43 3.78 8.18 2.17 .262

2025 56 44 4.85 926 472 91 1.45 3.55 8.08 2.28 .272

2024 57 43 4.75 862 457 119 1.44 3.97 7.83 1.97 .259

LIVE, LAZ, LOVE: Since the All-Star Break ended, OF Lazaro Montes has hit .375 (12x32), with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over that eight-game span, leading the league with his six doubles, eight extra-base hits and 24 total bases in that time...Montes has also reached base at a .432 clip in that span, slugging .750 (fifth-best in the league) for an 1.182 OPS (eighth-best in the league)...Montes has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight games, five of which have been multi-hit efforts...Montes has pounded right-handed pitching in that time, hitting .474 (9x19) working a 4BB/5K ratio.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda went 1-for-4 on Friday night, bringing his batting average to .329, ranking third among all Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA)...he also ranks fifth among Triple-A backstops with a .415 OBP...Pereda has walked more than he has struck out this season, taking 22 walks to 21 strikeouts, ranking third among Triple-A catchers with a 1.048 BB/K ratio...Pereda's .329 average this season currently ranks as the second-best for a Tacoma catcher since 2005 (min. 100 PA), trailing only the .349 (51x146) that David Freitas hit in 2018...in July, Pereda is hitting .404 (19x47) with seven doubles and one home run, driving in 11, enjoying the best month of his career by batting average (min. 50 PA) and it's just the second time in his career he's tallied seven doubles in a month, last done in July of 2021 with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in Boston's system.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 1-for-5 with his third Triple-A home run, extending his hitting streak to eight games (.351 AVG, 13x37)... Arroyo has now tallied a hit in 12 of his first 14 games with the Rainiers...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo ranks third in the PCL with 22 hits and 38 total bases, fourth with 15 RBI, 14 runs and nine extra-base hits and 10th with a .603 SLG...Arroyo is has hit .556 (10x18) against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and home run, driving in five...Arroyo's 10 hits against lefties in that time are the third-most in the minor leagues...Arroyo has reached base in 13 of his first 14 games with Tacoma, driving in a run in eight of them.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss has 90 stolen bases in his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record 94 steals, set last season by Samad Taylor, broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a two-hit game on Saturday night, the third-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 47 hits, 14 doubles, 31 runs and a .382 batting average...Bliss' .463 OBP, in July is currently the best of any month in his career (min 10 PA), while his .394 (24x61) average and 1.083 OPS are the second-best, with his .620 SLG ranking third.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped 7-1 to Texas on Saturday...the Rangers took a 5-0 lead after two innings, while Seattle scored its lone run on a J.P. Crawford RBI double in the fifth inning...Texas tacked on two more in the seventh inning to finish the 7-1 victory.

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Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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