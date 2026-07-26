Isotopes Swept in Twinbill

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes dropped Game 1 of the doubleheader, 11-3, and the club's late rally in the ninth inning fell short in Game 2 for a 4-3 defeat and a sweep of the doubleheader by Round Rock Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

In Game 1, Round Rock plated three runs over the first two frames and added six tallies between the fifth and sixth innings while the Isotopes went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position en route to an 11-3 loss.

With the Isotopes trailing, 4-0, entering the bottom of the sixth, the club scored a run on a Sterlin Thompson dinger and tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh but left the tying runner on third base in a 4-3 defeat.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes were swept in a doubleheader for the 23rd time in franchise history and first since Round Rock also swept the club on August 6, 2025, in Albuquerque. Overall, the Isotopes and Express have played three all-time doubleheaders with Round Rock sweeping all three (other: May 24, 2015, at Round Rock).

-Charlie Condon went 3-for-7 with a double over both games while recording three knocks in Game 1, his ninth contest with three-plus hits this season and first since July 1 at Round Rock (three). His double in Game 1 ended an 11-game streak without an extra-base hit. Over his last eight games is slashing .355/.375/.387 (11x31) with one double, two RBI and one walk. Struck out three times in Game 2, his sixth game of 2026 with three punchouts (last: July 18 vs. Sacramento).

-Jordan Beck went 3-for-3 in Game 2 with a double, his first contest with three hits with Albuquerque in 2026. Over his last four games is 6-for-15 with two homers, one double and three RBI.

-Brenton Doyle, in his second game on his current rehab, went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and RBI. In his first two rehab games is 4-for-7 with a double, walk and two RBI. Is slashing .379/.438/.586 with three doubles, one homer and five RBI over eight rehab games with Albuquerque in 2026 (first rehab stint: June 23-July 4).

-In Game 1, Vimael Machin went 2-for-4 a double, his 26th multi-hit game of the season and second-straight. Over his last five games is 9-for-21 with three doubles and four RBI.

-Sterlin Thompson went a combined 1-for-7 in the doubleheader with his seventh homer of the year in Game 2. Was his first dinger since July 1 at Round Rock.

-Over Albuquerque's last three games, the club has scored just seven runs while tallying 25 hits, six doubles, one triple and one homer.

-On the mound, the club has permitted 29 runs on 38 hits and 16 walks over their last three contests.

-Overall, the Isotopes have lost three-straight games, the club's second losing streak of three-plus since July 10 (four game skid from July 10-17. On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Keegan Thompson while Spencer Adams is scheduled to take the hill for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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