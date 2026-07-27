Sacramento Gets to OKC Pen Late

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets collapsed in the ninth inning, allowing six late runs in an 8-6 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Oklahoma City (12-14/53-47) put up three runs in the second inning, including a RBI single from Noah Miller to get the day started. Zach Ehrhard later added a bases-loaded walk and Kiké Hernández added a sacrifice fly. The Comets scored another run in the third inning with a sacrifice fly from Ryan Fitzgerald and later received a pair of RBI singles from Miller and Kiké Hernández in the sixth inning to extend to a 6-0 lead. Sacramento (14-13/56-43) closed out the game scoring eight unanswered runs. The River Cats got on the board in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly and struck again in the seventh with a RBI single off the bat of Parks Harber. The River Cats comeback was completed with a six-run explosion in the ninth inning capped by a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam from Nate Furman on the first pitch he saw.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City lost for the fifth time in the six-game series against the River Cats, dropping five games in a series for the first time this season and first time since going 1-5 against Sugar Land Sept. 2-7, 2025...The Comets finished their nine-game road trip with a 2-7 record and have lost back-to-back series.

-The walk-off loss was the fifth of the season for the Comets and second via a home run as OKC lost for the second time this season when leading after eight innings...The last time OKC lost on a walk-off grand slam was Sept. 4, 2025 in Sugar Land on a grand slam by Zach Cole. The last time OKC lost on a pinch-hit walk-off home run was back in 2005 at Iowa when Ben Grieve hit one June 21, 2005.

-OKC led, 6-0, in the sixth inning and carried a four-run lead into the ninth inning before the River Cats scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning...The six-run lead equaled the largest lead blown in an OKC loss this season as the Comets also led, 6-0, against Salt Lake May 5 and went on to lose, 9-7, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Noah Miller led the Comets offense with two hits as he also drove in a pair of runs and crossed the plate once. The infielder collected multiple hits and RBI for the first time since July 8 vs. El Paso.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 with two RBI while playing seven innings at left field. He finished with a multi-RBI game for the first time this season. Hernández has hit safely in all seven games of the rehab assignment, going 8-for-24 with three extra-base hits and three RBI...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz also continued a Major League Rehab Assignment. He tossed two-thirds of the seventh inning, allowing one run, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Díaz threw 23 pitches (14 strikes)...Across three outings with Oklahoma City, Díaz has tossed 1.2 innings with two runs, three hits, one walk and four strikeouts...The three-time All-Star is recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow.

-Jackson Ferris started and tossed 5.1 innings while allowing one run and five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a no decision. He retired a stretch of 10 batters in a row from the second through fifth inning. The left-hander went past the five-inning mark for the second time this season, last doing so July 3 vs. Sugar Land.

-Matt Gorski went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a run scored. The infielder has reached base in all 12 games to begin his Oklahoma City career.

Next Up: The Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on $2 Tuesday. The series opener also falls on Wrestling Night as Unified Wrestling Oklahoma appears at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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