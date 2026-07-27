Max Muncy Bobblehead Giveaway Featured in OKC Comets' Return Home

Published on July 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets return from their West Coast road trip to open a six-game home series Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aviators at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series runs through Sunday and features Wrestling Night Tuesday, Harry Potter Night Friday as well as a Max Muncy bobblehead giveaway and Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's Saturday.

Action starts against the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow on Wrestling Night. Join the Comets for an action-packed night as Unified Wrestling Oklahoma appears at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma professional wrestlers will be on hand to meet with fans and wrestling matches are scheduled to take place in a ring on the Mickey Mantle Plaza. The series opener also features another edition of $2 Tuesday where fans can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. The series then continues against the first-half PCL champion Aviators with a 7:05 p.m. contest Wednesday.

Joe Torre Safe at Home Night takes place during Thursday's 7:05 p.m. game. Torre is known for his 60-plus-year career in baseball as a player, broadcaster, executive and Hall of Fame manager. Torre and his wife Ali founded Safe at Home in 2002 to end the cycle of domestic violence and abuse through education and to create a world where every young person feels safe, supported and empowered. This is the 10th year that Minor League Baseball is teaming up with Joe Torre Safe at Home to raise awareness, connect fans to resources and empower future generations. Topps baseball card packs will be distributed to the first 3,000 fans at the ballpark gates and an autographed Joe Torre baseball will be auctioned to benefit Joe Torre Safe at Home.

On Friday, get ready for a magical experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the Comets' second-annual Harry Potter Night at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. The Comets will wear special Harry Potter-themed jerseys and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Harry Potter scarf. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game presented by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Friday is also Gymnastics Night, featuring appearances by members of the 2026 National Champion University of Oklahoma gymnastics team. Special group rates are available for area gyms by contacting Charlie Bullock at charlie.bullock@okccomets.com or (405) 218-2153. Additionally, Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for the Comets' Friday night game. The deal starts at $47 and includes four Comets game tickets, four Comets hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location. Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for purchase online at okccomets.com.

Saturday is Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's. The 7:05 p.m. game is scheduled to feature recognition of current and past military members, while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys. A drone show featuring illuminated and synchronized drones creating choreographed shapes in the night sky will follow the game.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the first 1,000 people to the ballpark will receive a Max Muncy bobblehead. Arrive early for the chance to take home a one-of-a-kind Comets-themed bobblehead of the three-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion infielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers who wore an Oklahoma City uniform in parts of five different seasons. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Saturday is also Girl Scout Night with scouts and leaders in uniform invited to participate in an on-field pregame parade. Special group packages are available for scouts to receive a limited edition OKC Comets hat and an exclusive Comets Scout Night patch. Contact (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets. Saturday's contest also falls on an All-You-Can-Eat night. On these special nights, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series continues Saturday with the fourth installment of the 2026 season. Now in its 15th year, the INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases and a special presentation during select games.

The Comets close the series with Family Sunday featuring a 6:05 p.m. start time. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros. A Comets poster giveaway presented by R.K. Black will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. The poster giveaway is the second in a series that will continue for the Comets' Sunday home games through the remainder of the regular season. Additionally, Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on KOCO and is available as Channel 5 through digital antennas and DirecTV and as Channel 8 through Cox Cable.

Single-game Comets tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com. To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2026

Max Muncy Bobblehead Giveaway Featured in OKC Comets' Return Home - Oklahoma City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.