SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.26 vs. OKC

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (14-13/56-43) 8 vs. Oklahoma City Comets (12-14/53-47) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 8-6, in walkoff grand slam fashion...was their fifth walkoff victory of the season and first since July 7 vs. Salt Lake... marked the third walkoff grand slam in franchise history (also, August 26, 2022 and April 11, 2015)...the River Cats are above .500 for the first time in the second half.

Seth Lonsway made his first start since July 10 vs. Salt Lake but did not factor into the decision...walked in a batter in the second inning, the third time in his career he has done so...the other two being back-to-back bases loaded walks in the first inning on July 20, 2025 with Double-A Richmond.

Michael Fulmer earned the win, his fourth of the season...threw 2.0 perfect innings but did not strikeout a batter.

Nate Furman (1-for-1) entered the game as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded...knocked a walkoff grand slam, the third grand slam of his career and first walkoff grand slam...marked the River Cats' first walkoff homer and first pinch hit homer of the season.

Turner Hill went 2-for-4, his team leading 27th multi-hit game...extended his hitting streak to 13-straight games, tying the longest hitting streak by a River Cat this season (also, Will Brennan and Nate Furman)...he is batting .426 (23-for-54) with three doubles, two triples, one home run, seven RBI, five walks, six stolen bases, a .611 slugging percentage and a 1.086 OPS in that span dating back to July 8.

Scott Bandura went 2-for-5, his 15th multi-hit game with the River Cats and sixth in his last eight games...extended his hitting streak to nine-straight games, his longest streak since hitting safely in 13-straight games from June 24-July 6, 2025 with High-A Eugene...he is batting .462 (18-for-39) with three doubles, one home run, nine RBI, six walks, three stolen base, a .615 slugging percentage and a 1.148 OPS during that streak since July 17.

Parks Harber went 4-for-5, his second four-hit game this season (also, May 20 with Richmond)...was his first time with back-to-back three-plus-hit games since May 22-23, 2025 with High-A Hudson Valley...he has hit safely in all nine games with Sacramento, five of which have been multi-hit outings...he is batting .415 (17-for-41) with three doubles, one home run, 10 RBI, three walks, a .467 on-base percentage and an 1.028 OPS with the Cats.

COMETS NOTES

The Oklahoma City Comets dropped today's game, 6-8, after initially holding a 6-0 lead after the top of the sixth.

Jackson Ferris was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed one run on five hits, with two walks and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

Kyle Hurt was dealt the loss, his first of the season...allowed five runs on two hits, with two walks and one strikeout in 0.1 innings.

Kiké Hernández (MLR) went 1-for-3...he is batting .258 (17-for-66) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBI, five walks, and a .700 OPS in 19 games on major league rehab with the Comets.

Hyeseong Kim went 1-for-4...has hit safely in 10 of his last 13 games since July 5...he is batting .333 (16-for-48) with four doubles, one home run, five RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases, and an .897 OPS in that span.

James Tibbs III went 1-for-4 with a double, his first extra-base-hit since doubling on July 19 at Tacoma...he is batting .303 (56-for-185) with 12 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 36 walks, a 605 slugging percentage and a 1.025 OPS in 48 games on the road this season.

Matt Gorski went 1-for-3...he is batting .273 (9-for-33) with one double, one home run, eight RBI, nine walks, two stolen bases, a .419 on-base percentage and an .813 OPS in 12 games with Oklahoma City.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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