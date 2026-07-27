Five-Run Sixth Sends Round Rock to 9-2 Win over Albuquerque

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Cooper Johnson launched a three-run homer to headline a five-run top of the sixth inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-2 on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - Brenton Doyle was 0-for-3 with a walk, and is now 4-for-10 with a double and two free passes across three games in the second leg of his rehab assignment.

- Vimael Machin homered in the fifth inning, his 10th of the season. He is 11-for-24 with three doubles and a home run in his last six games. Additionally, Machin has compiled three consecutive multi-hit contests for the first time since April 12-16.

- Bryant Betancourt was 2-for-4, his third multi-hit game at the Triple-A level (also: July 3 at Round Rock, July 17 vs. Sacramento).

- The Isotopes lost a six-game series after winning the first two contests for the third time. The previous two instances came at home against Oklahoma City: Sept. 14-18, 2022 and May 12-17, 2026.

- With the loss, Albuquerque is a season-worst four games below the .500 mark.

- The Isotopes have dropped at least four-straight contests for the fifth occasion this year (last: July 10-17, four). Their season-worst five-game losing streak came May 14-19, the final four vs. Oklahoma City and the series opener at Las Vegas.

- Albuquerque is 32-67 in their last 99 matchups against Round Rock dating back to Aug. 26, 2021. The Isotopes have not won a series against the Express since taking two of three games at Dell Diamond to open the season from March 31-April 2, 2023 (11 sets since).

- The sixth inning marked the 28th time an opponent plated at least five runs in a frame, but the first occurrence since June 26, when the Salt Lake Bees scored five times in the seventh.

- The Isotopes have been held to three runs or fewer 12 times out of 27 total games in the second half. Additionally, it is the second time they have plated three runs or fewer in four consecutive ballgames this season (also: March 31-April 3 vs. Reno).

- As a team, Albuquerque is slashing .240/.306/.375 with 81 runs scored in July. Their batting average, on-base percentage and run total rank worst in the Pacific Coast League this month.

On Deck: The Isotopes will be off Monday before heading to El Paso to begin a six-game series against the Chihuahuas on Tuesday. First pitch from Southwest University Park is slated for 6:35 pm.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2026

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