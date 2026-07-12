Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/12 at Las Vegas

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/12 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 12:05 PM at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Hull (0-1, 5.47) vs. Las Vegas RHP Luis Morales (0-3, 8.02)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to go into the All-Star Break with a win to take a series victory at Las Vegas, which would be their first since September 13-18, 2022...Tacoma dropped a walk-off, 8-7 decision on Saturday night, their eighth walk-off loss of the season, tied for the most in Triple-A...it was a back-and-forth affair on Saturday, as Patrick Wisdom homered to give Tacoma the lead in the second inning...after Las Vegas took a 2-1 lead after four innings, the Rainiers took the lead with a three-run fifth, capped off by a two-run single from Wisdom, who finished with three RBI...both teams traded runs over the sixth through eighth innings, including Lazaro Montes' first Triple-A home run, but Las Vegas tied the game in the ninth and held Tacoma off the board in the 10th, eventually winning on a walk-off walk, 8-7.

THE WISE MAN HOMERS AGAIN: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 24th home run of the season on Saturday night, matching the most for a Rainiers hitter through 92 games since Jake Scheiner hit 24 in 2023...Wisdom has homered in each of his last three games, tying the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season (also: C Cal Raleigh, June 9-13)...the last Tacoma batter to homer in four straight games was C Kevin Padlo, who did so from September 5-13, 2021...Wisdom's .130 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...Wisdom is averaging a home run every 7.8 plate appearances.

BULLPEN BULLETS: The Rainiers will roll with a bullpen game in the series finale, with RHP Nick Hull getting it started...Tacoma's bullpen owns a 3.71 ERA, the best in the PCL and the second-best in Triple-A (Nashville - 3.63)...Rainiers relievers have allowed the fewest runs (170) and home runs (29) and the second-fewest walks (195) among Triple-A bullpens this season...Tacoma's bullpen has thrown the second-fewest innings among Triple-A bullpens this year, with 368.1 innings.

LOVING LIFE IN LAS VEGAS: The Rainiers have put together one of the best offensive series of any Triple-A team this week, tied for the league lead with 51 runs scored in Las Vegas, ranking second in: batting average (.348), doubles (17), home runs (13), on-base percentage (.436), slugging percentage (.662) and OPS (1.098)...the Rainiers have clubbed multiple home runs in three consecutive games, doing so for the second time this season (also: June 9-11)...Tacoma has hit 23 home runs against Las Vegas this season, their most against a single opponent and the fourth-most for a PCL team against a single opponent this year...with a win today, Tacoma can claim its first series victory in Las Vegas since September 13-18, 2022.

ARROYO IN RARE AIR: INF/OF Michael Arroyo tallied his fourth consecutive multi-hit game on Saturday night, with both of his hits coming against left-handed pitchers...Arroyo is hitting 9-for-22 in his Triple-A career, including 6-for-6 against southpaws...Arroyo's four-game, multi-hit streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season, and the longest since OF Rhylan Thomas did so in five straight from September 12-18, 2025...after homering for the second straight night on Friday, Arroyo is the eighth Rainiers hitter since 2005 to homer in back-to-back game before turning 22, joining Cole Young (2025), Jonatan Clase (2024), Jarred Kelenic (2021), Robert Perez Jr. (2019), Ketel Marte (2015), Nick Franklin (2012) and Adam Jones (2006-07).

DOMINGO DOMINATION: RHP Domingo González threw 2.2 no-hit innings of relief on Thursday, giving him 32.1 total innings with Tacoma without allowing a home run this year...among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a home run this season, González's 32.1 innings are the most, and his 25 appearances are tied for the third-most...dating back to the end of the 2025 season, González has gone 26 appearances without allowing a home run, the longest streak by a Rainiers pitcher since RHP Stephen Kolek went 30 appearances from June 21-September 24, 2023 without allowing a long ball.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss tallied his third consecutive three-hit game on Saturday, going 3-for-5...Bliss is the fourth Triple-A player to record three consecutive three-hit games this season and the first Rainiers hitter to do so since Samad Taylor, who did it from August 16-20, 2025...in his last three games, Bliss has gone 11-for-15 with three doubles and a home run...Bliss also set a new career-high with his three doubles on Friday night, joining Patrick Wisdom as the only Rainiers with three-double games this season...the Rainiers are one of three Triple-A teams to have multiple players with three-double games this year...Bliss now ranks fourth in the PCL with 22 doubles on the season, 19 of which have come since May 1, the second-most in the league in that span...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 37 hits, 28 runs, 11 doubles and a .402 batting average.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda is currently on a 22-game on-base streak, the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 22-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since OF Rhylan Thomas reached in 23 consecutive contests from August 12-September 6, 2025...Pereda has been one of the best hitting catchers in Triple-A this season, batting .322, good for second among Triple-A backstops (min. 100 PA), ranking sixth with a .407 OBP...since he was optioned back to Tacoma on June 18, Pereda has tallied a hit in 15 of his 17 games played.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 6-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday...Colt Emerson drove in the Mariners lone run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly...Logan Gilbert took the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits over 6.2 innings, striking out five with two walks.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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