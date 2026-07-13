Round Rock Takes Series Finale in Reno, 5-2

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Express opened the scoring with three runs in the second. Back-to-back singles by SS John Taylor and LF Aaron Zavala and a passed ball set runners at second and third with no outs. RF Trevor Hauver drove both runners in with a two-run double and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by 2B Keyber Rodriguez to make it a three-run frame for the E-Train.

Reno broke through with a run in the fourth. 3B LuJames Groover singled and scored on DH Tyler Locklear's RBI double to make it a 3-1 game through four.

The Aces added a run in the sixth to cut the deficit to one. Groover singled and advanced to second on a throwing error by RHP Winston Santos. Locklear drove in Groover for his second RBI of the game, cutting Round Rock's lead to 3-2.

The E-Train added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to regain a three-run advantage. Singles by DH Jarred Kelenic and 1B Josh Smith put runners on the corners with no outs. Taylor and Zavala delivered back-to-back RBI singles, driving in both runners and making it a 5-2 game. The Round Rock bullpen allowed just one hit through the final three frames as they secured a 5-2 series finale victory.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: After the loss on Saturday night, Reno claimed the series and Round Rock fell to 5-9-1 in series play...Express are 4-5 in road series...Sunday's win marked their 33rd game with 10+ hits...are 23-10 in those games...are 9-9 in the 2nd half...stand in 5th place, trailing 1st-place Sugar Land by 4.0 G.

LHP JORDAN MONTGOMERY: (ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R-ER, 1 SO, 52 pitches, 35 strikes) made his 5th rehab start and his 3rd with the Express... allowed a single to start the game before retiring the next three batters... retired the side in order in the 3rd... 4.0 innings is his longest appearance through his rehab assignment... 3 of his 5 rehab appearances have been scoreless (12.0 IP)... generated 7 groundouts and 2 flyouts... lone strikeout was with a curveball...has not issued a walk across 5 rehab starts (12.0 IP) with Double-A Frisco and Round Rock this season.

RHP WINSTON SANTOS: earned his 1st career win at the Triple-A level, tossing 3.0 innings as the 1st man out of the bullpen...allowed 3 hits, 1 unearned run, 1 walk and struck out 3 batters...the Texas Rangers' No. 5 prospect began the season with Double-A Frisco and made his Major League debut with 1 relief outing for Texas on 7/1...was optioned to the Express on 7/2...also threw 3.0 innings of relief on 7/7 vs RNO.

OF TREVOR HAUVER: drove in multiple runs for the 10th time this season and recorded multiple hits for the 20th time...has hit safely in 7 of his last 8, 8 of his last 10 and 14 of his last 17 games...in his last 17 games (since 6/18), is slashing .308/.384/.508 with 15 RBI.

OF AARON ZAVALA: extended his hitting streak to 8 games with his single in the top of the 2nd...is batting .333 (11-33) during the streak that began on 7/3 vs ABQ...finished the series in Reno with 6 hits, 3 RBI and 3 runs in 5 games.

NEXT GAME: Friday, July 17 vs Las Vegas FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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