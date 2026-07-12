Express Handed First Series Loss of the Second Half and Drop a Fourth Consecutive Game

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







After exchanging scoreless frames in the first, Reno struck first with a pair of runs in the second. DH Tyler Locklear launched a solo home run, and CF Kristian Robinson followed with a walk. Robinson advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on an RBI single by RF Gavin Conticello to make it a two-run edge for the Aces.

The Express evened the score with two runs in the top of the third. CF Jarred Kelenic started the inning with a walk and advanced to third with a stolen base and a groundout. Kelenic scored on a groundout by 1B Jonah Bride to put the E-Train on the board. RF Aaron Zavala followed with a single and came around to score on a triple by 2B John Taylor.

Reno regained a two-run advantage in the bottom frame. SS Anderson Rojas walked to start the inning before C Adrian Del Castillo launched a 481-foot home run to raise the Aces' tally to four. Del Castillo's two-run homer was the longest home run recorded across Major League and Minor League baseball this season.

In the sixth, Conticello launched his first Triple-A homer of the season to give the Aces a 5-2 lead.

After Del Castillo doubled to open the seventh, Reno extended their lead to five with an RBI single by 1B Manuel Pena.

The Aces tagged two more in the bottom of the eighth after loading the bases with three consecutive walks. Rojas delivered his second hit of the game, driving in two runs and putting the game out of reach. The Express went down in order in the ninth inning as they dropped Saturday night's contest, 8-2.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: With the loss, the E-Train have lost their first series on the second half... 9th on the season... have lost 4 G in a row... are 1-1-1 in series play to start the second half... third series this season Round Rock has won the series opener and have gone on to lose the series (3/27/29 at SUG and 6/16-21 at LV)... are 8-9 in the second half... move to under .500 for the first time in the second half ... move to 14 G under .500 on the season for the first time since the penultimate game of the first half (6/20 at LV)... are 3-7 in their last 10 G.

RHP SPENCER ADAMS: (L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R-ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 2 HR, 74 pitches, 39 strikes) made his 3rd start for the Express on Saturday night... generated an inning-ending double play in the first... third outing this season to allow multiple homers... the home run allowed to C Adrian Del Castillo was the longest home run across all of professional baseball this season... 2nd longest home run allowed in Express history (RNO Andrés Chaparro - 483 feet, 7/11/24)... 4 ER allowed is the fewest through his first 3 starts.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: reached base in two of his four plate appearances on Saturday night... recorded his 2nd triple of the season in the third inning to tie the game at two... first triple since his first game with the E-Train on 5/29 vs SL... his triple was recorded at 109.9 mph, making it the hardest hit ball by the infielder this season and second hardest by an Express player... 3 of Taylor's 8 hardest hits have occurred during this series against RNO.

HOMERS IN RENO: With three home runs allowed tonight, the Express have surrendered 15 home runs to Reno this series... marks the most home runs allowed in a series this year... 3rd-most home runs allowed against a PCL opponent this season (26 vs. ELP, 18 vs. ABQ)... the 15 Reno homers have come in just 183 at-bats, compared to 18 in 623 at-bats against ABQ and 26 in 630 at-bats against ELP.

NOTES: Del Castillo launched a 481-foot home run in the 3rd inning, the 2nd-longest home run allowed in Express history... the only longer homer surrendered by an E-Train pitcher was a 483-foot blast by RNO Andrés Chaparro on 7/11/24... the two longest home runs allowed in club history occurred on the same date exactly two years apart... Reno now owns 3 of the 4 longest home runs allowed in Round Rock history, with all three coming at Greater Nevada Field on July 11th... (1. Andrés Chaparro - 483 feet, 7/11/24; 2. Adrian Del Castillo - 481 feet, 7/11/26; 3. Pavin Smith - 470 feet, 7/11/24).

NEXT GAME: Sunday, July 12 at Reno FIRST PITCH: 3:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Greater Nevada Field

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

Joe Nogalski







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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