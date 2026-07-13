Round Rock Express to Host Blood Drive on Thursday, July 23

Published on July 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express is proud to partner with We Are Blood to host a community blood drive inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. Appointments are available at this link. Walk-ins are also welcome. Every donor will receive a voucher for a free select appetizer from Tumble 22 and an Alamo Drafthouse movie ticket.

"We are grateful for the Round Rock Express' support for the community blood supply during a time of year with more frequent shortages," shares Nick Canedo vice president of community engagement. "We look forward to welcoming blood donors to the ballpark for a day of giving back to local patients."

We Are Blood is the exclusive supplier of blood for over 50 hospitals, medical facilities, and EMS agencies across 10 counties in Central Texas. Blood donations are needed every summer as donations dip due to schools being out of session and individuals becoming busy with vacation and family commitments.

With extraordinary growth in blood transfusion needs across Central Texas, blood drives are an important way for community members to donate to support local patients. The entire process takes about 45 minutes to one hour and the actual blood giving process only takes 15 to 35 minutes. And just one donation can save up to three lives.

"We're proud to partner with We Are Blood to host this blood drive at Dell Diamond and help support patients across Central Texas," President Chris Almendarez said. "Our ballpark has always been a place where the community comes together and this is another opportunity to make a meaningful impact."

We Are Blood and the Round Rock Express will also partner for a second blood drive on Thursday, September 24. Additional details will be announced at a later date. We Are Blood is a nonprofit blood center that has been serving Central Texas since 1951. For more information on We Are Blood, please visit WeAreBlood.org.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







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