Tyler Locklear Earns PCL Player of the Week Honors

Published on July 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - First baseman Tyler Locklear turned in a historic week offensively, leading the Reno Aces to a series victory over the Round Rock Express this past week and earning his first Pacific Coast League Player of the Week award of the season.

For the week, the Maryland native led the league in extra base hits (9), home runs (5), total bases (33), OPS (1.953), slugging percentage (1.320), and on-base percentage (.633). He also ranked second in hits (14), and third in average (.560), runs batted in (11), doubles (4) and runs scored (9).

Locklear started all six games against the Express, recording an RBI in every game. He also logged multiple hits, an extra base hit, and a run scored in five of the six games. He homered in four games, including a two-homer performance in Thursday's victory starting a stretch of three consecutive nights leaving the yard, clubbing home runs on Friday and Saturday as well.

The 25-year-old became just the second Aces hitter to hit five home runs and total nine extra base hits in a single series in team history, joining Kevin Cron in 2019. Further, Locklear is also just the eighth member of the BLC-Nine to notch 14 hits in a single series since the six-game format began in 2021.

The Aces begin the All-Star break this week, and return to action on Friday, July 17 as they head to Salt Lake for a three-game series with the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2026

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