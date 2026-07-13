Locklear Stays Hot for Aces But Express Snag Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Aiming for a 5-1 series victory, the Reno Aces' bats started to run out of juice late despite another three-hit game from Tyler Locklear as the Round Rock Express claimed a 5-2 victory in the series finale on Sunday.

The game's scoreless tie was broken in the second when the Express (9-9/40-53) dropped a three-run inning, one that would represent the difference in the contest. That 3-0 score held firm until the Aces (11-7/43-50) plated one in the fourth and sixth, respectively.

Striking first is an Ace that has had one of his best series around the league as Tyler Locklear used a double to drive home LuJames Groover after the latter singled to start the inning.

Locklear was there to deliver yet again in the sixth, once more driving home Groover but doing so with a single to left field this time around.

Those were just two of the hits that Locklear finished the day with, as he also added a double in the home half of the eighth to end the game with three hits. Locklear's impressive week saw him log multiple hits in all six games, slug five homers, tally nine extra-base hits, and drive in a total of 11 runs. Those nine extra-base hits are tied for the most in a series all-time by a Reno Ace.

However, the Express added on two runs in the top half of the seventh to extend their lead back out to three runs where the score would ultimately finish 5-2.

Yu-Min Lin (4-7) made his second start of the series after also working the opener on Tuesday, this time allowing three runs (only one earned) on three hits with three walks and five stakeouts in just four frames. Lin was ultimately charged the loss, his seventh of the season.

Of Reno's eight hits in the game, five came from the bats of Locklear and Groover. In addition to Locklear's trio of knocks, Groover produced two of his own and scored twice in the process.

The loss may have prevented the Aces from earning their first 5-1 series win since the end of the 2024 season, but they have still won consecutive series for the first time since set Nos. 2 and 3 this season when they took four of six each at Albuquerque (March 31-April 5) before doing it again against Salt Lake (April 8-12).

Reno will get a much-needed break next week as the All-Star break gives all teams days off from Monday through Thursday. The Aces will be back to action on Friday, July 17 when they resume the season in Salt Lake against the Bees beginning at 5:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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