Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/17 vs. Oklahoma City

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/17 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (2-1, 5.59) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Christian Romero (8-2, 3.93)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF/OF Brendan Donovan (#33) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD INF Leo Rivas (#2) - activated from the 7-Day Injured List

DEL OF Colin Davis - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Host the Oklahoma City Comets for a three-game series out of the All-Star Break...Tacoma went into the break with a 3-1 loss against Las Vegas, splitting the three-game series...Tacoma took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Ryan Bliss RBI double...Nick Hull threw 5.0 shutout innings, striking out a season-high seven in the no-decision...Las Vegas scored twice in the sixth inning and again in the seventh to take a 3-1 lead...Tacoma got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but were kept off the board in the loss.

REHAB REPORT: INF/OF Brendan Donovan's rehab assignment was transferred to Tacoma on Friday...Donovan, 29, began his rehab assignment with the ACL Mariners on Wednesday (0x4, 3K) as he works his way back from a left groin muscle strain that sidelined him on May 17 (retro May 16)...Donovan has played 25 games with the Mariners this season, hitting .274 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs and eight RBI...Donovan, who won the National League Gold Glove at the Utility position in 2022, was acquired by Seattle from St. Louis as part of a three-team trade with Tampa Bay on February 2, 2026.

COMETS COME TO CHENEY: The Rainiers play host to Oklahoma City for a three-game series out of the All-Star Break, serving as the Comets' lone trip to Cheney Stadium this season and the final series between the two clubs in 2026...Tacoma took the first meeting back in April, winning four of the six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...the Rainiers hosted the Comets for 12 games last season, splitting them at 6-6...C Jhonny Pereda leads all current Rainiers hitters with a career .455 (25x55) batting average against Oklahoma City, while Patrick Wisdom leads the way with 11 career homers against the Comets, seven more than the next-closest teammate (Ryan Bliss - 4)...Wisdom's 11career home runs against the Comets are tied for the fourth-most by any opposing hitter since 2005, trailing only the 12 by former Rainiers INF Bryan LaHair, as well as Round Rock's Jared Hoying and the 15 by Blaine Crim with Round Rock and Albuquerque.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss is closing in on Tacoma's franchise stolen base record, with 89 steals in his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs two to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history...the record of 94 was set last season by Samad Taylor, who broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for ninth in the PCL this season with 17 steals in 25 attempts.

ARROYO IN RARE AIR: INF/OF Michael Arroyo homered for the second consecutive game on Friday night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, tying his season-high with five RBI...Arroyo, 21, is the eighth Rainiers hitter since 2005 to homer in back-to-back game before turning 22, joining Cole Young (2025), Jonatan Clase (2024), Jarred Kelenic (2021), Robert Perez Jr. (2019), Ketel Marte (2015), Nick Franklin (2012) and Adam Jones (2006-07)...following his double and home run last Friday, Arroyo is the fifth Rainiers hitter this season to tally multiple extra-base hits in consecutive games.

DOMINGO DOMINATION: RHP Domingo González threw a perfect inning of relief on Sunday, giving him 33.1 total innings with Tacoma without allowing a home run this year...among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a home run this season, González's 33.1 innings are the most, and his 26 appearances are tied for the third-most...dating back to the end of the 2025 season, González has gone 27 appearances without allowing a home run, the longest streak by a Rainiers pitcher since RHP Stephen Kolek went 30 appearances from June 21-September 24, 2023 without allowing a long ball.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss tallied his fourth consecutive three-hit game on Sunday, the longest streak of three-hit games by a PCL hitter since Sacramento's Jesus Rodriguez did it in four straight from August 29-September 3, 2025, and the longest by a Rainiers hitter since at least 2005...over the course of the series in Las Vegas, Bliss hit .600 (18x30) with five doubles, one triple and one home run, driving in nine...Bliss also tallied another double on Sunday, ranking third in the PCL with 23 doubles on the season, 20 of which have come since May 1, the second-most in the league in that span...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 40 hits, 28 runs and a .417 batting average.

THERE'S WISDOM IN HITTING HOMERS: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 24th home run of the season on Saturday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 91 games since Jake Scheiner hit 24 in 2023...Wisdom turned in his fifth multi-homer game of the season on July 9, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since INF Alex Liddi tallied five multi-homer games in 2011...the only Rainier to tally six-multi homer games in a single season was INF/OF Mike Carp, who did so in 2010...Wisdom's .128 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...Wisdom is averaging a home run every 7.8 plate appearances.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda is currently on a 21-game on-base streak, the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 21-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since OF Rhylan Thomas reached in 23 consecutive contests from August 12-September 6, 2025...Pereda has been one of the best hitting catchers in Triple-A this season, batting .315, good for second among Triple-A backstops (min. 100 PA), ranking seventh with a .395 OBP...since he was optioned back to Tacoma on June 18, Pereda has tallied a hit in 14 of his 16 games played.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners open up the second half with a three-game series against San Francisco at T-Mobile Park, starting tonight with Bryce Miller scheduled to make the start for Seattle.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2026

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