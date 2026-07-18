River Cats Plate Three in Ninth for 5-2 Victory over Isotopes

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the contest knotted at two in the top of the ninth inning, Scott Bandura delivered a tie-breaking RBI single, then Parks Harber doubled in two more runs, as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-2 on Friday evening at Rio Grande Credit Union Field in the series opener.

Topes Scope: - Zac Veen was 2-for-3, his team-leading 26th multi-hit game of the year. He also walked in the eighth inning, his first free pass since June 23, a span of 70 at-bats.

- Beck's homer was his fourth in his last 11 games, dating back to June 30 after his rehab assignment ended and he was optioned to Triple-A.

- Chad Stevens was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and is 3-for-25 with two doubles and a homer since his franchise record 51-game on-base streak (61 overall) came to an end on July 4.

- Ryan Ritter was 0-for-4 and is slashing .180/.306/.230 since his club record 31-game hitting streak reached its conclusion on June 20.

- The Isotopes are 9-for-68 with runners in scoring position over their last nine games dating back to July 4.

- Albuquerque dropped a second consecutive game in their final at-bat, as Jake Meyers launched a walk-off, two-run homer to give Sugar Land a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon before the all-star break.

- The Isotopes lost a home series opener to Sacramento for the first time since April 26, 2022 when they fell 9-6.

- Albuquerque was held to two runs or fewer for the 23rd time this season, and fifth instance in their last nine contests.

- As a team, the Isotopes are slashing .222/.295/.395 over their last 13 games, with a record of 4-9 during the span.

- With the loss, Albuquerque is two games under .500 for the first time since April 7 when they were 4-6. Additionally, the club has dropped at least four-straight contests for the fourth occasion this year (last: June 7-11, four).

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats continue their brief three-game series on Saturday at 6:35 pm. It will be a Mariachis de Nuevo México game, presented by Corona Extra. There will be Postgame Fireworks (weather permitting) presented by New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) and Nicotine Use Prevention and Control Program (NUPAC). Right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson is slated to start for Albuquerque against Sacramento southpaw Cesar Perdomo.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2026

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