Throw Through Mitt Gives Sugar Land 5-3 Win Friday
Published on July 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas were one out away from a 3-2 win Friday night at Southwest University Park when a throw broke through first baseman Romeo Sanabria's mitt, allowing three Sugar Land runners to score in the Space Cowboys' 5-3 win. The Chihuahuas have lost five consecutive games, matching their longest losing streak of the season.
Chihuahuas third baseman Marcos Castañon went 3-for-4 with an RBI double. He has five extra base hits and 10 RBIs in 11 games against the Space Cowboys this year. Starting first baseman Nick Pratto was ejected in the bottom of the eighth inning, El Paso's third ejection this season.
Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf allowed only one earned run in five innings. El Paso reliever Michael Flynn threw his fifth straight scoreless appearance.
Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 5, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (07/17/2026)
Team Records: Sugar Land (14-5, 46-47), El Paso (6-12, 41-52)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Jackson Neuzh (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (3-3, 3.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Comets Edged, 5-4, by Rainiers - Oklahoma City Comets
- Reyes Homers Twice, Porter Delivers Clutch Hit in Salt Lake's Friday Night Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Reyes Homers Twice, Porter Delivers Clutch Hit in Salt Lake's Friday Night Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Montes Homers in Cheney Stadium Debut as Rainiers Rally for 5-4 Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Fernandez Drives in Four But Late Tallies Hand Aces Loss - Reno Aces
- Throw Through Mitt Gives Sugar Land 5-3 Win Friday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ninth-Inning Rally Sends Space Cowboys Past El Paso - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- River Cats Plate Three in Ninth for 5-2 Victory over Isotopes - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Offense Guides Express Past Aviators on Friday Night - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/17 vs. Oklahoma City - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - July 17, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Throw Through Mitt Gives Sugar Land 5-3 Win Friday
- Chihuahuas Award $25,000 in All-Star Scholarships in Memory of Yolanda Arriola
- 2026 All Star Scholarship Recipients Unveiled
- Chihuahuas Held To Two Hits In Sunday Loss
- Chihuahuas Postponed in Oklahoma City Saturday