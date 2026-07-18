Throw Through Mitt Gives Sugar Land 5-3 Win Friday

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas were one out away from a 3-2 win Friday night at Southwest University Park when a throw broke through first baseman Romeo Sanabria's mitt, allowing three Sugar Land runners to score in the Space Cowboys' 5-3 win. The Chihuahuas have lost five consecutive games, matching their longest losing streak of the season.

Chihuahuas third baseman Marcos Castañon went 3-for-4 with an RBI double. He has five extra base hits and 10 RBIs in 11 games against the Space Cowboys this year. Starting first baseman Nick Pratto was ejected in the bottom of the eighth inning, El Paso's third ejection this season.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf allowed only one earned run in five innings. El Paso reliever Michael Flynn threw his fifth straight scoreless appearance.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 5, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (07/17/2026)

Team Records: Sugar Land (14-5, 46-47), El Paso (6-12, 41-52)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Jackson Neuzh (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (3-3, 3.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2026

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