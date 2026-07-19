Chihuahuas Fall, 8-3, Saturday Night to Sugar Land
Published on July 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas led multiple times early in Saturday night's game at Southwest University Park but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8-3. Sugar Land has won the first two games of the series.
El Paso's runs came when Mason McCoy scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, on Will Wagner's bases loaded walk in the third and on Nick Solak's RBI groundout in the fifth. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Dustin Harris reached base three times on two walks and his first Chihuahuas hit.
McCoy had a double and a walk in the loss. El Paso has been held to three runs or less in five of the last six games. The Chihuahuas have lost six games in a row for the first time since their 10-game losing streak in August of 2024.
Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 8, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (07/18/2026)
Team Records: Sugar Land (15-5, 47-47), El Paso (6-13, 41-53)
Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Ethan Pecko (4-5, 5.01) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2026
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- Chihuahuas Fall, 8-3, Saturday Night to Sugar Land - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Dealt Saturday Loss at the Hands of Aces' Five-Run Ninth - Salt Lake Bees
- Big Eighth Inning Propels Space Cowboys Past Chihuahuas - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
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