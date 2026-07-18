Aviators Host El Paso Chihuahuas in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, July 21-26 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The eighth homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, July 21-26. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available). The eighth homestand will feature three games: Wednesday-Thursday, July 22-23 and Sunday, July 26. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2026 season.

The Aviators, under '25 PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, are currently on a three-game road trip. The Aviators will conclude the trip against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Sunday, July 19 at Dell Diamond. Las Vegas has the best overall record in Triple-A (30 teams) at 56-36 (.609).

AVIATORS CLINCH SPOT IN 2026 PCL PLAYOFFS: Las Vegas, on June 20, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2026 playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 22 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The International League (20 teams) winner of the first half (Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) will also host the second half champion in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 22. Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fifth straight season on Saturday, September 26 and the time is TBA.

The Aviators are in their 43rd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 148 games (75-home; 73-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (122 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, July 21: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, July 22: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, July 23: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, July 24: *Harry Potter Four House Trucker Hat Night

Saturday, July 25: *Harry Potter Pinstripe Jersey Night

first 2,000 fans through the gates*

2026 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE+NEWS on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under 2026 Promotional Schedule.

2026 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 45 dates, Las Vegas total is 281,605 (2nd in PCL) for an average of 6,258 with five sellouts. The season-high crowd was 12,390 on Clark County Night vs. Salt Lake on April 25. It marked the largest crowd in Las Vegas Ballpark history. The all-time attendance total now stands at 15,359,869. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over seven seasons (2019, 2021-26) is 3,358,858 which includes 109 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (September 13 - final regular season "home" game) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 26, August 9, August 16, August 30) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $60.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $45.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $31.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $24.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Sections 101 & 121: $27.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $27.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $17.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $60.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for nine seasons (2017-19, 2021-26). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2026, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 12 Tuesday home games.

El Paso's roster features former Las Vegas Aviators player: Infielder Nate Mondou. He played in two seasons (2021-22).

Chihuahuas assistant pitching coach Jimmy Jones was a member of the Las Vegas Stars, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, for two seasons (1986-87). He was the third overall pick by San Diego of the June 1982 First-Year Player Draft. He played eight seasons in the Major Leagues (1986-93) with San Diego, New York Yankees, Houston and Montreal.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will then embark on a road trip to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to face the Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the back-to-back World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-game series is from Tuesday-Sunday, July 28 - August 2.

Aviators on Radio in 2026: Russ Langer will broadcast the 148 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 26th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 39th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). Langer's inaugural season in Las Vegas was in 2000, the final year the franchise was known as the Stars. Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Langer called Pacific Coast League games for the Albuquerque Dukes (1996-99) and Phoenix Firebirds (1992-95). His broadcasting career began with Single-A Springfield Cardinals in 1987 and 1989, sandwiched around a year in Vero Beach (1988). Moved up the ranks to Double-A, calling games for the Midland Angels in 1990 and '91 before advancing to Triple-A Phoenix. He realized his longtime goal of broadcasting Major League baseball when he worked a total of 30 Montreal Expos games during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, followed by nine games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2006. Has also broadcast selected spring training games for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08), Toronto Blue Jays (2009-10) and Chicago White Sox (2012-20). On April 6, 2023, marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Served for 12 seasons (2012-23) as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network. He was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the New Mexico State University men's basketball team for the 2025-26 season.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. In his seventh season with the Aviators as specialist, marketing & game entertainment, and his sixth season in the broadcast booth. He was named 2024 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year, which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). It marked the first time that he received this award. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. After graduating from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. in 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. Prior to 2024, he also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball games, UNLV baseball and UNLV football on SSSEN. On July 10, 2024, he was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV football for the '24 season to present. On October 1, 2024, he was then named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball for the 2024-25 season to present on UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network. His father, Tim, is a former play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas 51s and current play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2026 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

About Las Vegas Aviators®

The Las Vegas Aviators® have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 campaign marks the 44th calendar season in the Silver State as a proud member of Triple-A professional baseball of the Pacific Coast League and the sixth season in Las Vegas Ballpark (8,196).

The Aviators are the 2025 Pacific Coast League Champions!

The Aviators led all minor league baseball in 2019 attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299. Las Vegas recorded 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000+.

In 2021, Las Vegas led Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590.

The Aviators were the recipient of the 2021 Baseball America Triple-A Freitas Award, given to the organization of the year at each level of the Minor Leagues.

In 2022, Las Vegas led the PCL in home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910. It marked the second-highest attendance total for a single season in franchise history.

In 2023, Las Vegas recorded back-to-back seasons with 500,000+ home attendance (506,047 for an average of 6,838).

In 2024, Las Vegas home attendance was 481,802 in 74 dates for an average of 6,511 with 12 sellouts.

In 2025, Las Vegas home attendance was 491,889 in 75 dates for an average of 6,559 with 11 sellouts.

The Stars (1983-2000)/51s (2001-18)/Aviators (2019 - present) have reached 300,000+ in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (36 seasons at Cashman Field, 1983-2018; Las Vegas Ballpark, 2019, 2021-25). The Aviators completed their sixth season, in 2025, as the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and the franchise won the PCL championship in 1986, 1988, 2025. In six seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019, 2021-25), the Aviators have recorded 104 sellouts.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2026

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