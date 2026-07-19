Rainiers Top Comets, 9-5

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie and defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 9-5, Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (10-9/51-42) scored in the first inning for the second straight game on an RBI single from James Tibbs III. OKC extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly by Ryan Fitzgerald. In the bottom of the inning, Tacoma (9-11/42-53) took the lead by scoring three runs, including each of the last two with two outs. Fitzgerald tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning with a RBI single. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Rainiers rallied for six runs, with nine straight batters reaching base at one point. Tacoma finished the inning with four hits and drew five walks, taking a 9-3 lead. Ryan Ward hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to close the gap to 9-5.

Of Note: -OKC has lost back-to-back games after going 6-2 in the previous eight games...The Comets lost a sixth straight meeting with the Rainiers and have lost each of their last four games at Cheney Stadium going to back to 2025...The Comets fell to 4-8 in their last 12 road games.

-Ryan Ward hit the 100th home run of his Oklahoma City career with a two-run blast in the eighth inning. He has homered in three of the last four games...Ward went 2-for-4 Saturday, and since rejoining Oklahoma City June 30, he is 15-for-47 (.319) with two doubles, four homers and 12 RBI in 12 games.

-Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell began a Major League Rehab Assignment, appearing in his first game since May 9. Snell faced six batters across 1.1 innings, with no runs, one hit, one walk and four strikeouts. He struck out each of his final three batters and threw a total of 32 pitches, with 19 strikes...Snell is on the Dodgers' Injured List for the second time this season as he recovers from loose bodies in his left elbow.

-Hyeseong Kim went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He has started the current series 5-for-8 with two extra-base hits and over his last six games, Kim is 10-for-21 (.476) with four multi-hit games.

-Comets pitchers struck out 11 Tacoma batters and have struck out at least 10 batters in 10 of the last 15 games, including each of the first two games of the current series.

-For the second time in the last seven games, the Comets surrendered an inning of six or more runs...OKC issued 12 walks on the night, reaching a dozen or more walks for the fifth time this season.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to avoid a three-game series sweep against Tacoma Sunday starting at 3:35 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2026

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