Round Rock Bats Silenced on Saturday Night

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Aviators jumped out to an early lead courtesy of a six-run third inning. 2B Drew Swift started the inning with a double before scoring on an RBI single by 3B Jack Winkler. LF Max Muncy followed with a two-run shot to score Winkler. The Aviators weren't done in the inning as back-to-back singles put runners at first and second. C Brian Serven and 1B Bryan Lavastida both knocked in a runner and put runners in scoring position with one out. Serven capped off the inning when he scored from third on a groundout. Las Vegas led 6-0 after the first three frames.

The Train Bandits got on the board with a run in the fourth. 3B Josh Smith started the inning with a double and Round Rock loaded the bases after LF Aaron Zavala and RF Trevor Hauver walked. Smith came home from third after SS Santiago Espinal grounded into a fielder's choice, putting the Train Bandits on the board.

Las Vegas regained a six-run advantage after pushing a run across in the top of the fifth. The Aviators put runners at second and third following a walk by DH Michael Stefanic and a single from Serven. Stefanic scored on a sacrifice fly from Lavastida and made it a 7-1 game.

The visitors tallied another run in the eighth after putting runners on the corners with one out. Lavastida, who walked to start the inning, scored from third when C Austin Wynns committed a throwing error to second base. The score was 8-1 after eight innings and would stand final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Aviators have tied the series at a game apiece with the rubber match tomorrow night... Round Rock moves to .500 for the 3rd time since the Second Half started on 6/23... are 2-3 in their last 5 and 4-6 in their last 10... maintain 5th in the PCL standings... own the 2nd lowest negative run differential after owning the largest negative run differential (-67) in the First Half.

LHP JORDAN MONTGOMERY: (ND, 2.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R-ER, 2 SO, 1 HR, 53 pitches, 33 strikes) the veteran left-hander continued his rehab assignment as he made his 6th rehab start and 4th with the Express... 2nd appearance at Dell Diamond this season (7/2 vs ABQ)... retired the side in the 1st and 2nd inning while needing just 7 pitches to get through the 1st inning... allowed his first home run of his rehab assignment to LF Max Muncy... hasn't given up 6 R-ER in an outing since 8/21/24 at MIA while with AZ... Montgomery pitched the series opener and finale in the RNO series last week... tossed 7.0 combined innings, allowing just one run while striking out four (1.29 ERA).

RHP AIDAN ANDERSON: (ND, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO, 11 pitches, 9 strikes) was the 1st man out of the bullpen on Saturday night... came in to retire the final batter in the 3rd inning... appeared in his 22nd game of the season and his 4th against LV... 1st scoreless outing against the Aviators after allowing 4 ER over 4.1 IP (8.31 ERA) in the six-game series earlier in the season... 14 of Anderson's 22 outings this season have been scoreless with 6 of those being at Dell Diamond... in five appearances in July, has allowed just 3 H and 2 R in 6.2 IP (3.22 ERA).

OF AARON ZAVALA: extended his on-base streak to 10 games...during the streak that began on 7/3, is batting .308 (12-39) with 4 doubles, a home run, 8 RBI and 7 runs...has also recorded a hit in 13 of his last 15 games (since 6/26).

NOTES: Round Rock recorded 3 H or less for the 6th time this year, and all of them have come at Dell Diamond... are 0-6 in those contests... 12th game this campaign to tally one run or less, with 7 of them coming in home games... are 0-12 in those games.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, July 19 vs Las Vegas FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.