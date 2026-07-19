Isotopes Claim 11-7 Win over Sacramento

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes plated 11 runs over the first three frames-including four in the first and five in the third-while the bullpen limited Sacramento to two runs over the final seven frames en route to an 11-7 victory Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes snapped their four-game losing streak and even the series at a game apiece. Albuquerque needs a win tomorrow to clinch their sixth series on the year and first since June 16-21 vs. Sugar Land (4-2).

-Albuquerque plated 11 runs, the first time scoring double-digit tallies since June 28 at Salt Lake, a span of 13 games-the longest stretch of the year (previous: 10, March 27-April 7).

-The Isotopes went 7-for-19 with runners in scoring position, the most hits tallied in that situation since June 23 vs. Salt Lake (also seven). Was the 10th game of the season the club recorded seven-plus hits with runners in scoring position.

-Sterlin Thompson went 3-for-5 with three singles for his fourth game of the year with three-plus hits (last: June 23 vs. Salt Lake, also three). Prior to his three-hit night, was 2-for-18 over his previous six games.

-Vimael Machin went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, his third four-hit contest of the season (last: April 15 vs. Oklahoma City). Was just his second extra-base hit in his last 16 contests. Recorded multiple RBI in a game for the first time since July 2 at Round Rock (two).

-Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI, his 23rd multi-hit contest of the year and third in his last nine games. Since his club-record 51-game on-base streak (61 overall) ended on Independence Day, is 5-for-29 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-4 with an RBI and three punchouts. Is 4-for-13 over his last three games after going 0-for-12 during a four-game hitless skid. Has not recorded an extra-base hit in eight-straight games. Was his fifth game with three punchouts in 2026 (last: June 27 vs. Salt Lake).

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two RBI. Over his last three games, is 4-for-11 with two doubles and two RBI. Has drawn a walk in two-straight contests for the first time since walking in four-straight games from May 10-14.

-The Isotopes permitted 15 hits for the second-straight night, the most hits allowed in a two-game stretch since surrendering 31 from June 16-17 vs. Sugar Land.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for the series finale tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque hasn't announced a starter while Carson Whisenhunt is slated to start for Sacramento.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2026

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