Bees Dealt Saturday Loss at the Hands of Aces' Five-Run Ninth

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Tied at 6-6 entering the ninth, Salt Lake gave up five runs in the final stanza, allowing Reno to even the three-game set with an 11-6 Saturday night victory. Down 6-0, the Bees scored six unanswered to even the score, but the crooked number was too much to overcome on day two of Country Weekend.

Reno 11, Salt Lake 6

WP: Gerardo Carrillo (7-3)

LP: Jared Southard (1-2)

Key Performers

Bryce Teodosio: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB, K

Kyren Paris: 3-4, R, RBI, BB

Niko Kavadas: 2-4, R, BB, 2 K

Omar Martinez: 1-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, 3 K

Game Summary

Sam Aldegheri looked to be on a path to a promising outing, striking out the first two Aces he faced in Saturday's contest. However, Reno had other ideas as an RBI double opened the scoring before Jose Fernandez homered in his second straight game with a moonshot to left to make it 3-0 Reno.

The visitors tagged Aldegheri for another trio of runs in the third inning, using four hits (two doubles) to motor ahead 6-0. Salt Lake got on the board in the bottom half thanks to Kyren Paris' two-out RBI single. One inning later, Bryce Teodosio punched into the Reno lead, depositing a solo shot over the bullpens in left to make it 6-2.

Aldegheri completed five innings, setting down the final seven Aces he faced. His efforts, combined with two bullpen arms, kept the game within reach for the late-arriving black and yellow bats.

Teodosio doubled to begin the sixth and got to third on an error. He'd trim the deficit to 6-3 on Yolmer Sánchez's RBI groundout. In the seventh, two-out magic happened. Paris walked, followed by Niko Kavadas' second hit of the night in his return from the injured list. Enter Omar Martinez. The catcher had struck out three times prior to his seventh-inning at-bat, but atoned for it with a game-tying, three-run blast to left field creating a 6-6 score.

With two runners on and one out, Salt Lake brought in Jared Southard from the 'pen. The righty needed just four pitches to induce an around-the-horn, 5-4-3 double play and keep the game tied. The Bees got runners to second and third with less than two outs in the bottom half, but a ricochet on a wild pitch allowed the Aces to get out of the threat unscathed and move the tied contest to the ninth.

Reno used that heads-up defensive play as momentum, sending all nine hitters to the dish and plating five runs off Southard. Five runs, one walk and an error contributed to the massive frame. Despite loading the bases in the bottom half, the five runs were too much to overcome as Reno closed the Saturday comeback with an 11-6 win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 on base despite outhitting the Aces for the second straight night. It is the second home loss this season (20-2) when outhitting the opponent, joining May 14 vs. El Paso (6 hits to 5 hits in a 3-2 loss). Additionally, Reno managed a double-digit hit total, sending Salt Lake to a 9-18 record at home (17-32 overall) when allowing the opponent 10 or more hits.

Tonight's loss snapped a four-game win streak against the Aces, having last fell on June 11 at Greater Nevada Field by a 7-4 score. Salt Lake and Reno's season series is even at 7-7 over the first 14 games with seven games remaining.

Salt Lake homered for the third consecutive contest accumulating eight home runs over that stretch. The Bees are tied with Reno for the PCL lead in the month of July with 22 home runs which ranks second in all of Triple-A behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Salt Lake dropped their first game wearing alternate jerseys (excluding Dirty Sodas jerseys), having been 7-0 entering Saturday's contest.

Pablo Reyes abruptly moved his hit streak to three games with a multi-hit effort tonight. He has reached safely in six straight games, representing all six contests he has appeared in with Salt Lake in 2026.

A first-inning walk extended Jeimer Candelario's season-long on-base streak to nine games. He finished with a multi-walk effort, his seventh in 2026. Over this nine game stretch, the infielder holds a .436 OBP.

Niko Kavadas made his return tonight from the injured list after nearly a two-month absence. The infielder picked up right back where he left off on May 6 in Oklahoma City, as he tallied a 2-for-4 night with a run scored and a walk. Dating back to May 1, Kavadas holds an active seven-game hit streak.

Bryce Teodosio singled and swiped second base, his 65th career stolen base with Salt Lake. Across three seasons with the Bees, he is 65-for-72 on the basepaths and the 65 swipes rank fourth all-time in Salt Lake franchise history. He later homered for the seventh time this season with a solo shot to left and finished a triple shy of the cycle. This is Teodosio's second straight multi-hit effort and third three-hit evening with the Bees in 2026. His sixth-inning double was the 30th in his Triple-A career.

Kyren Paris drove home the first Bees run of the night, his eighth straight game with a run driven in. Paris has 15 total RBI over that stretch, tied for the second longest streak in the PCL this season. The utilityman finished with a three-hit night, his second as a Bee in 2026 (July 10 at Sacramento) and holds a team-high nine-game hit streak. Paris also scored in his third straight game with four total runs in that span.

Yolmer Sánchez reached base for the third straight game, drawing a walk in the nine-hole on Saturday. His hit streak is at three games, while he collected his fourth RBI over his last five games.

Omar Martinez tied the game in the eighth with a two-out, three-run blast to left field. It is his ninth longball of the campaign and just his second at home. The backstop last left the yard on June 25 in Albuquerque, a ninth-inning solo shot that avoided a shutout defeat. Tonight's homer marked the second extra-base hit of the month for Martinez, joining a double on July 9 in Sacramento. Martinez's three RBI is his most in a game in 2026 and most since a three-RBI night with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on August 10, 2025.

Nelson Rada has hits in four of his last five games and is batting 6-for-20 (.300) in that stretch. The outfielder also walked and is one shy of his 80th career Triple-A free pass.

Sam Aldegheri tossed five innings for his second straight time allowing six runs on six hits and walked three. Aldegheri tied a season-high seven strikeouts matching his performance from April 22 at Las Vegas. His first punchout of the night, coming on the opening batter, marked his 475th professional strikeout.

Huascar Ynoa dealt his fourth straight outing without allowing an earned run in an inning of work on Saturday night where he walked two and struck out one. Across four appearances and 9.1 innings pitched Ynoa has a 0.00 ERA with four punchouts and a .265 opponent average.

Houston Harding tossed 1.1 scoreless innings on Saturday allowing one hit with a walk and a strikeout. Over his last 16.0 innings and eight appearances, Harding has a 2.20 ERA allowing a .175 batting average against going 1-0 with seven strikeouts.

Up Next

The three-game set between the Bees and Aces, as well as Country Weekend, concludes on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. MDT from The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2026

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