Offense Guides Express Past Aviators on Friday Night

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Las Vegas opened the fourth with a walk and back-to-back singles from DH Brian Serven and 1B Joey Meneses. 3B Michael Stefanic drove in the first run of the night with a sacrifice fly to center. LF Max Muncy scored from third, giving the Aviators a 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the frame, Round Rock CF Jarred Kelenic led off with a double before a pair of wild pitches from RHP Braden Nett sent him home for a 1-1 tie. The E-Train loaded the bags with three walks and 3B John Taylor cleared the bags on a triple to center. 2B Josh Smith's sacrifice fly sent Taylor home for a 5-1 edge.

C Cooper Johnson added to the tally with his base knock in the fifth. LF Aaron Zavala led off the inning and reached after being hit by a pitch. Johnson singled later in the frame and Zavala came around from second, extending their lead to 6-1.

The Express plated two more in the seventh on a throwing error from C Bryan Lavastida that allowed DH Austin Wynns to score and a sacrifice fly by SS Keyber Rodriguez.

Round Rock held Las Vegas scoreless in the final five frames, cruising to a 9-1 victory in the series opener.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The E-Train have now won their last 5 series openers and have not lost a series opener since the Second Half started on 6/23... posted a 3-8 record in series openers before the streak began...2nd straight season to face the Aviators after the All-Star break... have now faced LV 3 times following the break since the 2022 season and are now 4-1 in series openers after the All-Star break in that span... have not lost a series opener against LV since 9/3/24 and haven't fallen in a series opener against the Aviators at Dell Diamond since 9/12/23...marks the 5th time this season the Express have held opponents to a run or less and 1st since 6/28 at Tacoma...are 3-2 in those games.

LHP MARCO GONZALES: (W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R-ER, 1 SO, 1 BB, 75 pitches, 47 strikes) made his 80th appearance and 79th start of his career in the minors... recorded his 4th start with the Express and his 2nd at Dell Diamond...1st time facing Las Vegas... allowed a leadoff hit in the 1st then retired the next 9 batters in a row before allowing a walk to start the 4th... retired the side in the 2nd, 3rd and 5th innings... allowed just one run after loading the bases in the 4th... 1st time with the E-Train to go more than 4.0 innings... 9 first pitch strikes on the night... has appeared in 20 G against the Athletics, posting an 11-4 record with a 3.73 ERA (48 ER/115.2 IP)... 4th lowest ERA against any MLB team of his career (min. 5 G) ... 3rd most faced club in his 160 G at the Major League level.

LAS VEGAS IN ROUND ROCK: The Express and Aviators faced off for just the 25th time at Dell Diamond since the start of the 2022 season... 3rd lowest number of home games against a Pacific Coast League team in that span... despite the low tally, the E-Tain have won 16 of the meetings and have the 2nd lowest ERA (3.62) at Dell Diamond against a PCL opponent... Round Rock owns a 5.69 ERA (239 ER/378.0 IP) at home compared to a 6.17 ERA (296 ER/432.0 IP) on the road.

RHP ALEXIS DÍAZ: made his first appearance since being activated off the Injured List today... made his 27th outing of the season and his 7th in the 9th inning... the right-hander closed out the ball game by retiring the side... Diaz continues to pitch well at Dell Diamond, owning a 2.51 ERA (4 ER/14.1 IP) at home while posting a 4.76 ERA (6 ER/11.1 IP) on the road.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: delivered a bases-clearing triple in the 4th... batting .750 with bases loaded this season... hits in 3 of his 4 opportunities with 9 RBI... last appearance at Dell Diamond with the bases loaded was a go-ahead grand slam in the 8th inning against ABQ on 6/30... the other hit was a two-run double on 6/4 at OKC in his 6th G with the Express.

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: provided an inning in relief for the first time since 9/12/23 with Triple-A GWN...appeared in his 125th contest at the minor league level... 87th coming out of the bullpen... retired the side in order in the 6th inning... struck out DH Brian Serven with a changeup... fastball topped out at 97.2 mph.

OF AARON ZAVALA: (1-3, RBI, R) has now recorded a hit in 9 consecutive games, the 2nd longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League...is batting .333 (12-36) with a .923 OPS since the streak began on 7/3 vs Albuquerque.

NOTES: After scoring in the first inning in all six games in the series in Las Vegas, the E-Train and Aviators did not score a run until the top of the 4th... both teams were held scoreless through four innings just one time during the previous series in June (6th - 9th inning 6/17)... the Express knocked in 3 runs on Friday night on a sacrifice fly, all to LF Max Muncy... just the 24th contest this season Round Rock has recorded a sacrifice fly... 7th game with multiple sac flies...3 sacrifice flies are the most from the Express since 5/29/2019 at Nashville...Round Rock's 9 runs without a home run tie their season-high from 6/3/2026 at Oklahoma City.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, July 18 vs Las Vegas FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

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Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2026

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