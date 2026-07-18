Comets Edged, 5-4, by Rainiers

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fell short in their first contest following the All-Star break with a 5-4 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (10-8/51-41) took a quick lead with a Ryan Ward sacrifice fly in the first inning and made it 2-0 in the second inning following a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. Tacoma (8-11/41-43) got on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a leadoff homer from Patrick Wisdom and later took the lead on a two-run blast by Lazaro Montes in the fourth inning. Still trailing, 3-2, in the seventh inning, Hyeseong Kim and Ryan Fitzgerald hit back-to-back home runs to take a 4-3 lead. However, Tacoma jumped back in front with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Down by one run in the ninth inning, OKC had the bases loaded with one out before Ward hit into a game-ending double play.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City's four-game winning streak came to an end, and OKC lost for only the second time in the last seven games...The Comets lost a fifth straight game against the Rainiers, with four of those losses by one or two runs.

-Hyeseong Kim hit his first homer with Oklahoma City this season and his first home run overall since April 15 with the Dodgers against the New York Mets, as he finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored...Over his last five games, Kim is 8-for-17 (.471) with three multi-hit games.

-Ryan Fitzgerald collected his eighth homer of the season as part of a 2-for-4 night...He has been a part of OKC's last three sets of back-to-back home runs.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández began a Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City, going 1-for-3 with a double while playing five innings at third base...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain.

-Alek Thomas matched Hyeseong Kim with a team-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double. Thomas has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-32 (.375) with eight extra-base hits.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will look to even the three-game series against Tacoma at 8:05 p.m. CT Saturday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2026

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