2026 All Star Scholarship Recipients Unveiled

Published on July 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - July 15, 2026 - The Chihuahuas announce the recipients of the 2026 All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola, awarding a total of $25,000 to five El Paso-area graduating seniors recognized for excellence in academics, leadership, and community service.

Established in memory of Yolanda Arriola, the founder and chief executive officer of Southwest University, who passed away in 2020, the scholarship honors her unwavering commitment to education, opportunity, and the future of El Paso's youth. Created in 2019 as part of the Triple-A All-Star Game & Home Run Derby, the annual scholarship program continues Arriola's legacy by investing in students whose hard work, perseverance, and dedication embody the values she championed throughout her life.

The 2026 All-Star Scholarship recipients are:

Saul Munoz, Canutillo HS - $10,000

Elvis Ortiz, Socorro HS - $5,000

Ava Saucedo, Eastlake HS - $5,000

Trager Simpson, Transmountain Early College High School - $2,500

Milagros Quinlan, Franklin High School - $2,500

Since its inception, the All-Star Scholarship has helped deserving El Paso students pursue higher education while honoring Arriola's lasting impact on the Borderland community.

For Munoz, the scholarship is a reminder that perseverance pays off.

"Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me because I've learned that life gives back what you put into it. Galatians 6:7-9 has always reminded me that you reap what you sow and that staying consistent matters. This opportunity feels like one of those moments where the work starts to show, and it motivates me to keep building toward a life of purpose and impact," Munoz said.

The scholarship continues to reflect Arriola's lifelong commitment to expanding educational opportunities throughout the Borderland. In 1999, Arriola founded Southwest University with the mission of providing a pathway to success for individuals without a high school diploma. Her dedication to the community extended beyond education; in 2013, Southwest University secured the naming rights to the downtown ballpark, now proudly known as Southwest University Park, home of the Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC.

Arriola's unwavering passion, generosity, and leadership made her a beloved mentor and inspiration-not only within Southwest University and MountainStar Sports Group but also throughout the El Paso community.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 14, 2026

2026 All Star Scholarship Recipients Unveiled - El Paso Chihuahuas

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