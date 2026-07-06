Veen's Two Blasts Propel Isotopes to 7-3 Victory in Series Finale

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - Zac Veen led off the game with a home run to right field then added a two-run clout in the midst of a four-run sixth inning rally, as the Albuquerque Isotopes upended the Round Rock Express 7-3 on Sunday night at Dell Diamond to earn a split of the six-game series.

Topes Scope: - Veen is slashing .383/.397/.823 with 18 doubles, four triples, 12 homers and 28 RBI in his last 33 games dating back to May 27. He has established a single-season career-high with 16 home runs in 76 games, surpassing his 15 clouts with Single-A Fresno in his debut season of 2021 in 106 games.

- Veen produced the third multi-homer game of his pro career (others: July 15, 2021 at Stockton; June 14, 2022 vs. Hillsboro - two homers each time). He has five extra-base hits in the last two contests after doubling three times on Saturday night.

- Overall, Veen's performance marked the seventh multi-homer game of the season for an Isotopes player. Charlie Condon and Andrew Knizner each went deep twice in a contest on three separate occasions earlier in the year (last: Condon, July 1 at Round Rock).

- Ryan Ritter had two hits, increasing his on-base streak with the Isotopes to 48 games. He has compiled a .347/.428/.673 slashline with 15 doubles, four triples, 14 homers and 48 RBI in the stretch that began on May 2, 2025. It is the second-longest on-base streak in franchise history behind Chad Stevens' 51-gamer that was snapped on Saturday.

- Sterlin Thompson was 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak with Albuquerque to 32 games, dating back to April 16. He is slashing .363/.510/.566 with five doubles, six homers and 31 RBI during the stretch.

- Veen has three leadoff homers this season, all coming in the last 10 days (June 25 vs. Salt Lake, June 28 vs. Salt Lake, July 5 at Round Rock). Overall, he has six game-opening blasts in an Isotopes unfirom, also accomplishing the feat three times last year (April 30 vs. Salt Lake, June 29 at Las Vegas, July 6 vs. El Paso).

- Albuquerque stole four bases, their 10th game this year with at least four swipes (last: June 23 vs. Salt Lake, four).

- The Isotopes secured their first non-losing series in Round Rock since they took two of three games to open the 2023 campaign from March 31-April 2. They had dropped their previous four sets at Dell Diamond prior to this week.

- The Isotopes have allowed three or fewer runs on 29 instances this year, while relenting double-digits in the run column a total of 24 times. They held Round Rock to three or fewer runs in three of the final four games of this series.

On Deck: The Isotopes will bus to Sugar Land, Texas and begin a six-game series against the Space Cowboys on Tuesday night. First pitch from Constellation Field is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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