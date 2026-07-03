Sugar Land Tips Comets Again

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets dropped a second consecutive one-run contest in a 3-2 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (4-5/45-38) scored in the third inning on a RBI single from Zach Ehrhard. The Comets added to the lead in the fourth inning with a two-out double from Jack Suwinski to go in front, 2-0. Sugar Land (7-2/39-44) broke through in the sixth inning with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cesar Salazar and later took the lead on a two-out, two-run double from Pascanel Ferreras in the seventh. Oklahoma City loaded the bases with two away in the ninth inning, but Sugar Land pitcher Roddery Muñoz induced a groundout by Ryan Fitzgerald to end the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games to fall behind in its series against Sugar Land, 2-1...The Space Cowboys have now won six of their last seven games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark going back to last season.

-Five of the Comets' last six losses have been by one run, including each of the team's last three losses at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Jack Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a RBI double, walk and scored a run as he has hit safely in five straight games, including multiple hits in each of the last four contests. During the five-game stretch, Suwinski is 10-for-20 (.500) with five RBI.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 at the plate and now has 461 career hits with Oklahoma City. He is one hit away from Drew Avans' Bricktown-era record of 462 career hits.

-Ryan Fitzgerald delivered a bunt single in the fifth inning and has hit safely in seven consecutive games, batting .313 (10-for-32) with one double and three RBI. He became the first PCL player to reach 100 hits this season.

-Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 10 Sugar Land batters, marking the Comets' fifth straight double-digit strikeout performance and sixth over the last nine contests. The Comets have struck out 96 batters during the nine-game span and have 39 K's during the first three games of the current series.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will attempt to even the series against Sugar Land at 7:05 p.m. Friday during Cosmic Tiki Night presented by OKANA as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark evolves into a tropical escape filled with a night of island vibes. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Comets luggage tag and postgame fireworks will blast off after the game presented by OKANA. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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