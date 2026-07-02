CCL All-Star Game Rosters Announced Featuring Reno Connections

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field will host America 250, presented by the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino, on July 4th including Independence Day baseball featuring the California Collegiate League (CCL) All-Stars. The rosters have been announced for both the CCL North and CCL South's matchup on Saturday, including a local Reno connection.

One of the pitchers on the CCL North roster is right-handed pitcher Tre Lagone III, who starred in both baseball and football at nearby McQueen High School. While his family history revolved around football, he chose baseball spending his freshman year at UNLV before transferring to the junior college ranks at West Valley College. In the 2026 season, he totaled 46 strikeouts in 40.1 innings and a 4.69 ERA.

Overall, the rosters are made up of 24 players from schools all around the country, including powerhouse programs such as 2026 MCWS Champion Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC, and Oregon State among others.

The CCL All-Star Game is just one part of the America 250 celebration at Greater Nevada Field this weekend. The front plaza will officially open at 4:00 p.m. with carnival games, face painters, and more. At 4:30, fans can head upstairs for $3 Aceball Ales and a live DJ.

Gates to the stadium will officially open at 5:00 p.m. where fans can get autographs from players on the CCL rosters before enjoying, or partaking in, a watermelon eating contest, and watching a Home Run Showdown on the field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. immediately followed by the biggest fireworks show in Northern Nevada right here at the ballpark.

This event at Greater Nevada Field is an official event of America 250 Nevada. Tickets are available for purchase at RenoAces.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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