Greater Nevada Field Celebrates Fourth of July Sellout

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Last night's America 250 celebration, presented by the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino, was officially announced as a sellout. The 7,641 fans in attendance marks the third sellout at Greater Nevada Field this season.

Celebrating America's 250th birthday, people from all over the country were able to enjoy carnival games on the front plaza before the California Collegiate League took center stage on the field for the league's All-Star Game.

Once gates opened, fans immediately had a chance for autographs by some of the CCL players followed by a watermelon eating contest on the field and an electric home run derby showdown between the CCL North (Stripes) and CCL South (Stars). It was the Stars' night on the field, winning the home run derby 11-9 and following it up with an 11-3 victory in the game.

The night ended with Greater Nevada Field's biggest fireworks show of the season following the conclusion of the game.

The Aces will wrap up their series at Tacoma today with a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium, then return home for a six-game series with the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, beginning Tuesday night.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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