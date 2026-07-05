OKC Comets Game Notes - July 5, 2026

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-3/40-45) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (5-6/46-39)

Game #86 of 149/Second Half #12 of 75/Home #44 of 74

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Ethan Pecko (3-4, 4.35) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday, July 5, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Sugar Land Space Cowboys wrap up their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Space Cowboys took a 3-2 series lead with a rain-shortened victory last night and the Comets now seek a series split...Today is a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs on the concourse and postgame kids run the bases.

Last Game: In a rain-shortened Fourth of July contest, the OKC Comets ran out of time to rally in a 7-5 loss in six innings to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land scored four runs before an out was recorded in the first inning, including a solo home run on the second pitch of the game from Cavan Biggio followed by a three-run blast by Shay Whitcomb later in the inning. OKC cut the deficit in half with a two-run second inning. The Space Cowboys added on three runs over the next two innings for a 7-2 advantage. The Comets scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a groundout from James Tibbs III. OKC kept the momentum going in the fifth with a solo homer from Noah Miller along with a RBI double from Alek Thomas. Following the completion of the top of the sixth inning, the game was delayed due to heavy rain and eventually called after a 46-minute stoppage.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (0-0) makes his third start as he continues a ML Rehab Assignment...He last started in the current series opener against Sugar Land Tuesday, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit, one walk and four strikeouts...Knack was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' IL March 22 with a right intercostal strain and did not return to action until June 24 with the Comets...Last season, Knack split time between the Comets and Dodgers. He appeared in 10 games (seven starts) with LAD during four MLB stints, going 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, .247 BAA and one save in 10 appearances (seven starts)...He also made 21 appearances with OKC, including a team-high 18 starts, going 6-6 with a 6.66 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and .265 BAA with a team-leading 94 K's...Knack made his ML debut April 17, 2024 with the Dodgers vs. WSH and has made at least 10 starts for OKC each of the last three seasons...He was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State.

Christian Romero (6-2) makes his 17th appearance of the season as he is set to piggyback Knack for the third straight appearance...On Tuesday against Sugar Land, Romero earned the win after tossing 5.0 innings with four hits, two runs, three walks and six strikeouts. Both runs were the result of solo homers...Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero ranks second in BAA (.261), third in WHIP (1.37), fourth in ERA (4.30) and wins (tied) while sitting eighth in innings (75.1)...Romero split the 2025 season between OKC and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 7-4 2025: 5-10 All-time: 64-52 At OKC: 31-25

The Comets play their second of four series against Sugar Land this season as the Space Cowboys make their first trip of 2026 to Bricktown...OKC took five of six games in Sugar Land May 26-31 as the Comets scored at least nine runs in three games while holding the Space Cowboys to two runs or fewer in five contests. The cumulative score for the week was 44-11. James Tibbs III won the PCL Player of the Week award after going deep six times while driving in 16 runs...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...The Space Cowboys enter today having won seven of their last nine games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 12-5 in OKC since 2024.

Blame It on the Rain: Saturday's rain-shortened game marked the first time the Comets did not play nine innings this season. The last shortened game was an eight-inning contest June 10, 2025 at Albuquerque (L, 15-2)...Oklahoma City last had a weather-shortened game at home Sept. 4, 2021 against Albuquerque (W, 9-4; 8 innings) and last had a game called in the sixth inning Aug. 26, 2019 against Iowa (L, 7-2)...Since 2005, Oklahoma City has had six July Fourth games at home impacted by weather. In addition to last night, OKC experienced weather delays in 2006, 2015 and 2024 and had two games postponed due to rain in 2009 and 2010.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward enters tonight's game tied with Drew Avans for Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career record of 462 hits. Ward tied the record with a walk-off RBI single Friday night in OKC but went 0-for-2 last night before the game was called...He was optioned to the Comets Monday after spending May 29-June 28 (17 G) with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI since his return...Ward is already the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (352).

Close Calls: Nine of the Comets' last 12 games have been decided by two runs or less, including each of the last four games against the Space Cowboys...The Comets are 5-7 over the last 12 games, with six of those losses by two runs or less, including five by one run...The Comets are 2-4 in the last six home games, with each of those four losses by two runs or less. Five of the last six games in Bricktown have been decided by one or two runs...The Comets have played in 42 games decided by two runs or less so far in 2026, accounting for 49.4 percent of the team's 85 total games, with a record of 18-24. Their 42 games decided by two runs or less are third-most in the league behind Round Rock (46) and Tacoma (44).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 and scored two runs last night as he has hit safely in nine consecutive games, batting .359 (14-for-39) with one double and three RBI. He has a league-leading 104 hits overall this season - second-most among all players in the Minors...This is his team-leading third hitting streak of the season of at least nine games and his first since June 4-13 (9 G)...Fitzgerald has surpassed the 100-hit milestone for the first time since 2019 when he had a career-high 125 hits with High-A Salem (BOS).

Way of the K: Oklahoma City pitchers struck out eight batters over six innings Saturday, ending a stretch of six consecutive double-digit strikeout performances, but the team's 82 strikeouts since June 27 are still most among all Triple-A teams and 18 more than the next-highest team in the PCL...The Comets have fanned 60 batters through the five games of their current series with Sugar Land and the Comets have struck out at least eight batters in each of the last eight games (90 K) and in 11 of the last 12 games (125 K)...The Comets' 757 total strikeouts this season are second-most among PCL teams, only behind Las Vegas (772)...OKC has finished the season among the top three PCL teams in strikeouts every year since 2019 and have led the league in strikeouts three times during the span (2019, 2023 and 2025).

Miller Time: Noah Miller hit his ninth home run of the season last night and first since June 3 against Round Rock...The infielder has collected a hit in each of the last four games, going 5-for-13 with one triple, one homer and one RBI...He has also hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .375 (18-for-48) with seven extra-base hits since June 19.

Stuck in the Middle: Regardless of today's result, this will be the fifth straight series the Comets either split or lose, going 0-1-3 in the previous four series. Starting June 2, the Comets are 13-16 across the last 29 games, which is seventh in the 10-team PCL in that span...When playing for a split this year, the Comets are 1-3 in the series finale...This is also the third straight home series the Comets will either lose or split. Going back to May 22, the Comets are now 8-12 in the last 20 home games.

Around the Horn: Zach Ehrhard finished 1-for-3 with a double last night and has hit safely in five straight games. He's 8-for-19 with one double, two homers and four RBI during the stretch...OKC's .306 AVG, 93 hits and .376 OBP over the last nine games pace the PCL since June 25...Due to yesterday's truncated game, the Comets had a streak of 11 straight games converting at least one double play come to an end (14). They have turned at least one double play in 16 of the last 18 games (22). The Comets rank second overall in the Minors with 90 double plays this season...Jack Suwinski's six-game hitting streak came to an end last night. He went 12-for-24 during the stretch with five multi-hit games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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