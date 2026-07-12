Tonight's OKC Comets Game Postponed Due to Rain

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City - Tonight's Oklahoma City Comets game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to rain and the ongoing threat of continued and persistent rain throughout the evening.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Aug. 26 when the Chihuahuas return to Oklahoma City with the first pitch time to be determined.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Comets 2026 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing tickets@okccomets.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Sunday's game will be played as originally scheduled with first pitch against the Chihuahuas slated for 1:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. A Comets poster giveaway presented by R.K. Black will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. On Family Sunday, select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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