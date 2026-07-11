Bees Break out for Three Homers in Eight-Run Third, Snap Four-Game Skid

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, CA. - The Bees snapped their four-game losing streak in a big way, erupting for eight runs in the third inning behind three home runs. Kyren Paris led the offensive charge with a career-high five RBI, while Sam Aldegheri delivered five innings in his first Triple-A start since May as Salt Lake rolled past Sacramento 12-5 on Friday.

Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 5

WP: Sam Aldegheri (4-4)

LP: Seth Lonsway (0-4)

Key Performers

Kyren Paris: 3-5, 3 R, 2 2B, HR (GS), 5 RBI,

Pablo Reyes: 3-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, K

Nelson Rada: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 K

Jeimer Candelario: 2-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K

Game Summary

Salt Lake, looking to snap a four-game losing streak, went down in order in the top of the first inning. The Sacramento River Cats put their first two runners aboard in the bottom half, but Bees starter Sam Aldegheri induced a double play to escape the inning unscathed.

After the Bees went down in order for the second straight inning, Aldegheri matched the effort by retiring the River Cats 1-2-3, bookended by a spectacular diving catch from center fielder Bryce Teodosio.

Salt Lake opened the floodgates in the top of the third. A single from Jeimer Candelario and a double from Teodosio opened the action. Logan Porter lined out to give the Bees their first out, but immediately after, Christian Moore loaded the bases on a walk. Kyren Paris launched his third homer in as many games, clearing the bases and putting the Bees up 4-0.

The batter after, Pablo Reyes followed suit, launching his first homer as a Bee, a solo shot to left field. A single from Ben Gobbel came before a Ryan Nicholson lineout. With two outs, Nelson Rada matched him with a single of his own. Candelario crushed the third Bees homer of the inning, a three-run shot to put the Bees up eight, forcing Sacramento's starter to exit and giving Salt Lake an 8-0 lead headed to the bottom of the third inning.

A leadoff hit-by-pitch came back to haunt Aldegheri as a double followed with one out in the bottom of the third. Rehabbing Daniel Susac made the southpaw pay, crushing a hanging cutter for a three-run jack to cut into Salt Lake's large lead.

Salt Lake's first two batters of the fourth inning were retired before Paris pierced his second extra-base hit of the night, a double down the left field line. Reyes came through with his second RBI of the night, blooping a single to the pull side to extend Salt Lake's lead to 9-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

Aldegheri worked through a hit-by-pitch and a walk in the bottom of the fourth to post a zero in the frame. Rada doubled with one out and Teodosio matched him, doubling home Rada from second to give Salt Lake their 10th run of the game.

Sacramento's Jake Holton cut into Salt Lake's seven-run lead in the bottom of the sixth. Taking advantage of a leadoff single, Holton crushed a two-run homer to bring the home squad within five while knocking Aldegheri out of the game.

After Logan Porter was hit by a pitch in the eighth, he came around to score on another Paris double, giving Paris his fifth RBI of the night and Salt Lake their 11th run of the game. Reyes followed with another bloop RBI single, plating Paris and giving the Bees their 12th run as they carried a 12-5 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

The score stayed put as Salt Lake sent out Dillon Tate for the bottom of the ninth, where he dealt he got through the frame unscathed to close out the victory and end the Bees' four-game skid.

Game Notes

Salt Lake snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night scoring 12 runs on 16 hits marking the most runs and hits in a game for the club since June 4 at Albuquerque when they tallied 15 runs on 19 hits. It was the second most hits recorded against Sacramento this season since a season-high 22 on May 1 in an 18-8 win over the River Cats at The Ballpark at America First Square. Salt Lake moved to 10-1 on the season when hitting three or more homers, with their only defeat coming on April 24 at Las Vegas when they hit four longballs in a 19-9 loss.

The Bees collected their 12th Friday win, holding a record of 12-4 on the day of the week. The dozen victories are one shy of the best in professional baseball, currently a tie between the Atlanta Braves and the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers with 13.

For the third time in 2026, three Bees recorded three hit nights in the same game as Kyren Paris, Pablo Reyes and Nelson Rada accomplished the feat tonight. The other two attempts came at home on June 2 vs. Albuquerque (D. Guzman, B. Teodosio, J. Candelario) and May 1 vs. Sacramento (N. Kavadas, D. Guzman, J. Siri).

Three Salt Lake hitters tallied at least three RBI each on Friday, the team's first occurrence with three or more ledgers in a single game this season. The last time multiple Bees had three RBI a piece was on August 7, 2025 vs. Las Vegas when Niko Kavadas, Denzer Guzman, Nelson Rada and Scott Kingery all had three-RBI nights in a 15-12 victory in South Jordan.

The Bees tallied a double-digit run total for the 14th time this season and fourth total on the road, holding a 12-2 record. The last time Salt Lake scored 10 or more times came on June 16 vs. Tacoma in a 10-6 victory, while the last road contest with 10 runs was two days prior on June 14 at Reno (11-10 W).

Salt Lake managed seven hits in their big third inning, doing so for the third time in 2026. It is one hit shy of their season-high in a single frame, as they managed eight hits in the fifth inning of the game on June 2 vs. Albuquerque.

The Bees launched three homers in the third inning tonight, marking their seventh multi-homer inning and first frame with a trio of dingers. Kyren Paris (grand slam), Pablo Reyes (solo shot) and Jeimer Candelario (three-run) provided the big swings in an eight-run frame. The last time Salt Lake collected three longballs in the same inning was nearly one year ago on July 11, 2025 vs. Sacramento, when they also left the yard thrice in the third inning. Niko Kavadas, Matthew Lugo, and Chad Stevens were responsible for the damage in that game last season. Kyren Paris and Pablo Reyes launched back-to-back homers to ignite the rally, marking the second pair of back-to-back homers this season, previously coming on March 31 by Niko Kavadas and Jose Siri.

Salt Lake's eight-run third inning marks the second time the Bees lineup has scored eight times in a single frame this season. The first came on at home on May 22 against Tacoma when the Bees plated eight in the second inning en route to a 9-3 victory.

Sam Aldegheri, the Bees starter, worked through five innings in his first Triple-A start since May 28 in Round Rock. The southpaw made seven appearances with the Angels following his call-up after that outing. He allowed five runs on six hits while striking out three in tonight's appearance.

Jeimer Candelario tallied a multi-hit day, his first since a three-hit ledger on July 4th. The veteran first reached on an infield single to push his on-base streak to five games. He then launched the third Bees homer of the third inning, a three run shot, for his fifth of the season. It is Candelario's first dinger since May 27 at Round Rock, a three-run blast. Candelario's first two hits of the night came in the third inning, making it the third time in his illustrious career he has multiple knocks in a single frame (single and homer on May 19, 2019 with Triple-A Toledo; single and double on September 3, 2021 with Detroit).

Bryce Teodosio doubled twice tonight, his sixth and seventh two-baggers of the season. The first double pushed his on-base streak to four games, while his second two-base knock gave him his fourth career multiple-double night and second with the Bees in 2026 (July 3 vs. Las Vegas).

To load the bases in the third, Christian Moore worked a walk. Tonight's second baseman tallied his 62nd free pass of the season as he continues to pace the team in that category. Despite batting .380 against left-handed pitchers, it was just Moore's 14th free pass issued by a southpaw opposed to 38 walks by right-handers. He later singled in the sixth to snap an 0-for-10 slide.

Kyren Paris has a homer in each of his last three games after he launched a grand slam to clear the bases in the third. The three-game streak with a longball matches his career long, doing so with the Angels between April 4-6, 2025 (four total homers). He is the 13th player in the PCL this season to homer in three straight games and joins teammate Ben Gobbel who did it July 3-5. The grand slam was his second of his professional career. Paris' first came on September 25, 2025 in Salt Lake's 8-4 win in Las Vegas. The round-tripper extended his on-base streak to six games, pushed his hit streak to five games, stretched his RBI streak to four games, and ran his scoring streak to three games. Paris has four homers in the month of July, tied with teammate Ben Gobbel for the PCL lead in the month. The shortstop doubled one inning later for his seventh extra-base hit in July and secured his third straight multi-hit effort. It is the longest stretch of consecutive multi-hit ledgers for Paris since a four-game streak last season with Salt Lake (June 28-July 2). Another double, this time came with an RBI, gave Paris his first career three XBH game (two doubles, one homer). Paris finished Friday night with five RBI, a new career-high at any level, passing a four-RBI night with Salt Lake on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas.

In his second game as a Bee, Pablo Reyes crushed his first homer with Salt Lake. Reyes followed Kyren Paris' grand slam with a solo shot in the big inning. The blast was his seventh of the season as he's now gotten a hit in both games with the Bees. Reyes finished with three RBI tonight, his first multi-RBI game since May 30 at Albuquerque with El Paso and first three-RBI night since May 29 in New Mexico.

Ben Gobbel extended his on-base streak to 31 games and pushed his hit streak to 16 games with his bloop single, the fifth hit of the third inning. The designated hitter has reached in all 25 games played with Salt Lake this season, the second longest active on-base streak in the league. Additionally, the 16-game hit streak is tied for the longest currently held in Minor League Baseball.

Nelson Rada pushed both his hit and on-base streaks to three games on a third-inning single. He later notched his team-leading 26th multi-hit effort by legging out a shallow fly ball into center for a double. Rada added a single in the ninth to complete a three-hit night, his sixth of the season and first since June 27 at Albuquerque. Four of Rada's six three-hit ledgers have come on the road.

Ryan Nicholson drew a walk to total five over his last five games. He has reached in 10 of his most recent 11 games, after his nine-game on-base streak was snapped last night. He later ended a 0-for-13 slump with a single into center field.

Logan Porter moved his current season-high on-base streak to 10 games, doing so on a hit-by-pitch to the stomach in the eighth. It is the catcher's longest streak since a 15-gamer last season with Sacramento between May 20 and June 21. Porter scored on another Paris double, marking his fourth in his last four games.

Huascar Ynoa recorded his first true scoreless outing tonight since April 29 vs. Sacramento. It ends a streak of 17 straight appearances in which the righty had allowed at least one run (earned or unearned). Ynoa tossed three shutout frames with three strikeouts tonight, his longest scoreless appearance since August 8, 2024 when he also tallied three zeros with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Dillon Tate tossed a shutout ninth to finish the contest, allowing one hit in his single frame of work. In 2.2 innings with Salt Lake this season, Tate has yielded a lone run, coming in this week's series opener on July 7 at Sacramento.

Up Next

The Bees will suit up for their penultimate game of the series in California's capital before wrapping up the series on Sunday and heading into the five-day All-Star break. Saturday's first pitch from Sutter Health Park is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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