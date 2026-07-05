Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/5 vs. Reno

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/5 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (5-6, 4.08) vs. Reno LHP Mitch Bratt (1-1, 2.61)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Shut out the Reno Aces in a 7-0 victory on Saturday night...RHP Carson Fulmer matched his career-high with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 shutout innings, while Tacoma scored in bunches...the Rainiers scored two runs in the first inning, two in the third and three in the fifth...Ryan Bliss hit his third homer of the season in the first inning, followed back by back-to-back doubles from Connor Joe and Patrick Wisdom to make it 2-0...in the third, Joe slugged his fourth home run of the season and Jhonny Pereda hit an RBI single to make it 4-0...the Rainiers broke it open with three runs in the fifth inning, getting RBIs from Pereda, Victor Labrada and Blake Rambusch...Robinson Ortiz and Domingo González combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to finish off Tacoma's third shutout victory of the season.

TRIPLE DOUBLES: INF Patrick Wisdom tied his career-high with three doubles in Saturday's victory, doing so for the third time in his career and first since August 13, 2017 at Nashville...Wisdom is the first Rainiers hitter with three doubles in a game since OF Cade Marlowe did so on September 19, 2023, at Oklahoma City and the first to do it at Cheney Stadium since C Luis Torrens did it on August 18, 2022 against Albuquerque...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 18, Wisdom is hitting .377 (20x53) with eight doubles and seven home runs, driving in 17...in that time, Wisdom leads the league in extra-base hits (15), doubles and home runs, ranking second in AVG, SLG (.925), OPS (1.393), RBI (17) and R (15).

RAMBUSCH ON THE RUN: INF Blake Rambusch stole his ninth base with Tacoma on Saturday, getting off to a perfect 9-for-9 start on stolen bases...it's the longest streak by a Rainiers runner this season without being caught, and the longest since Victor Labrada was safe in each of his final nine attempts of the 2025 season (August 14-end of year)...Rambusch's streak of nine steals without being caught is the fourth-longest active streak in Triple-A and second-longest active streak in the PCL...Rambusch's nine steals since his first start on June 11are the second-most in the league, trailing the 10 by Sugar Land's Shay Whitcomb.

LAWRENCE THE LEADER: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 18th start of the season tonight and the 89th of his Rainiers career, passing Gerry Thomas (1962-64) and Eddie Bane (1974-77) for the second-most in franchise history...Lawrence leads the minor leagues with 97.0 innings, and tied for the lead with 17 games started, nine of which have been quality starts, also tied for the minor league lead...Lawrence leads the PCL with a 1.22 WHIP, ranking second with a 4.08 ERA and ninth with 61 strikeouts...Lawrence has limited the free passes so far this season, leading all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 3.8% walk rate (per FanGraphs), with the next-closest being Chandler Champlain's 4.5% with Rochester.

FULMER WAS ON FIRE: RHP Carson Fulmer put together one of the best starts by a Rainiers pitcher this season on Saturday, dealing 6.0 shutout innings and matching his career-high with 11 strikeouts (also: June 21, 2018, with Charlotte vs. Columbus)...Fulmer is the first Rainiers pitcher to record 11-or-more strikeouts since Blas Castaño had 12 on August 8, 2024, against Salt Lake...he became the first PCL pitcher this season to strikeout 11 across at least 6.0 shutout IP and the second in Triple-A...Fulmer is the first Rainiers pitcher to punch out 11 over 6.0 shutout frames since LHP James Paxton struck out 11 over 6.0 scoreless innings on June 22, 2013, against Fresno.

COLIN CRUSHING: Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 14, OF Colin Davis has connected on 11 long balls, tying his career-high (also: 11 in 2023 with Modesto/Everett)...Davis' 11 home runs since May 14 are the second-most in the PCL, trailing only the 16 by Albuquerque's Charlie Condon in that time...since May 14, Davis is hitting .271 with five doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 27 RBI, sporting a .350 OBP, .549 SLG and a .899 OPS...Davis' .523 SLG at Cheney Stadium is the second best by a Rainiers hitter this season (min. 30 PA), trailing only Patrick Wisdom's .913.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda extended his on-base streak to 17 games with an RBI single in the third inning on Saturday, the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 17-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since Miles Mastrobuoni reached in 17 consecutive contests from August 20-September 7, 2025...Pereda has been one of the best hitting catchers in Triple-A this season, batting .305, good for fifth among Triple-A backstops (min. 100 PA)...Pereda is also one of four Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA) to record as many walks as strikeouts this season (16BB/15K).

SOME PITCHING POINTS: Tacoma's pitching staff is having one of its better seasons in recent memory, issuing the fewest walks in Triple-A this season at 312, while ranking fourth in the circuit with a 4.37 ERA, which is also the best in the PCL...Tacoma's 4.37 ERA is the club's lowest through 85 games since the 2016 Rainiers sat at 3.92 after 86 games...the Rainiers' 674 strikeouts are the club's most through 86 games since the 2022 team punched out 734 in that span...Tacoma's bullpen ERA of 3.63 is the team's best after 86 games since the 2016 team had a 3.17 ERA, and the second-best in the last 21 years...Tacoma's bullpen has allowed 27 home runs this year, the fewest this far into the season since the 2018 bullpen allowed 27.

BLISSFUL BASEBALL: INF Ryan Bliss connected on his 18th double of the season on Wednesday night, tied for the seventh-most in the PCL this season...15 of his 18 doubles have come since May 1, tied for the third-most in the league in that span...since he was optioned back to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss has hit .339 (21x62) with seven doubles, tied for the second-most in the league, ranking second in runs (17), fourth with 21 hits and 10 extra-base hits and 10th in SLG (.581) and OPS (.978)...Bliss has reached base in 14 of his 16 games since being optioned to Tacoma.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took down the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Saturday...Randy Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in the second inning...Dom Canzone and Cal Raleigh each went deep in the win as well...Logan Gilbert threw 7.1 shutout innings, allowing just hit while striking out seven in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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