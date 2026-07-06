SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.5 at ELP

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (3-9/45-39) 2 at El Paso Chihuahuas (5-7/40-47) 11

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game, 2-11, dropping the series 2-4...are now 3-4 when allowing double-digit runs to their opponent...marked their fourth series loss, and second consecutive...they are 4-12 in their last 16 games...gave up multiple home runs for the 18th time this season; they are now 8-10 in such games...was their largest margin of defeat since losing 3-12 vs. Sugar Land on May 24.

Matt Wilkinson was the starter and was dealt the loss, his fourth of the season and second with the Cats...was activated this afternoon off the 7-day IL...picked off Will Wagner at first base in the second inning; his third pickoff of the season (2 pickoffs on May 7 with Akron at Richmond, his final game with the RubberDucks before being traded).

Joe Whitman made his second career relief appearance, his only other being September 8, 2023 with Single-A San Jose...allowed one run on two hits, with one walk and no strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.

Will Brennan (1-for-4) knocked his second home run of the season, a two-out, 390-foot, solo shot to right center field...his only other home run this season was April 5 at Salt Lake...Brennan leads all of Triple-A in batting average (.368) among active players with at least 25 games...extended his hitting streak to seven games, he is batting .448 (13-for-29) with four doubles, one home run, five RBI, two walks, a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.190 OPS in that span since June 28.

Turner Hill went 2-for-3 with a double, his team-leading 19th multi-hit game with Sacramento...he is batting .316 (24-for-76) with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 14 RBI, nine walks, a .529 slugging percentage and a .921 OPS in 20 games since June 12.

Thomas Gavello went 1-for-3 with an RBI single...extended his hitting streak to six games, his longest streak of the season...he is batting .333 (7-for-21) with one double, one triple, five RBI, one stolen base, a .391 on-base percentage and an .867 OPS in that span since June 28...the last time Gavello had a six-game hitting streak was May 10-23, 2025 with Double-A Richmond, when he hit in seven-straight.

Dayson Croes went 2-for-4, his third multi-hit game with Sacramento...he is batting .231 (9-for-39) with one home run, one RBI, two walks, two stolen bases, a .356 on-base percentage and a .746 OPS in 12 games with the River Cats.

Osleivis Basabe (0-for-4) did not hit, ending his nine-game hitting streak.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2026

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