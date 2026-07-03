Reno Rolls to 6-1 Win Behind Vukovich and Fernandez

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The duo of A.J. Vukovich and Jose Fernandez provided all the offense necessary on Wednesday with three RBI each, which, combined with a solid performance by the pitching staff, led the Reno Aces to a complete 6-1 victory in game three of their series with the Tacoma Rainiers.

Aces (5-4/37-47) starter Dylan Ray did not pitch long enough to factor into the decision, but he was mostly solid through his 3.2 scoreless frames. Though he walked three and yielded two hits, he struck out five before exiting in favor of Spencer Giesting (1-1).

Ray was provided a touch of run support before he left as the Aces originally struck in the second against the Rainiers (3-6/36-48). Putting himself on third base with a triple was Tyler Locklear, just the seventh in his career (all of which have come in the Minors) and the first since June 3, 2025 when he had one as a member of today's opponent, Tacoma.

There to deliver following the three-bagger was Vukovich, softly singling into center field as Locklear crossed home plate easily.

As Giesting kept Tacoma off the scoreboard for 1.1 frames, walking two in the process but eventually collecting his first win of the season, the Aces' offense plated three in the top of the fifth on one swing of the bat from Fernandez. Digging in the box with two outs and the bases loaded thanks to a trio of walks, Fernandez ripped a 1-1 offering down the line in left field, clearing the bases for a trio of RBI.

Tacoma was able to snap the shutout bid with a run in the bottom of the sixth off Juan Burgos, but it hardly mattered as Reno rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Doing the damage yet again was Vukovich, launching his fifth big fly of the season after Locklear's inning-opening single.

It was a big night by the end of the game for Vukovich, finishing with three RBI on a pair of hits including the blast. Fernandez matched him with the three RBI on his double, while Locklear also had a multi-hit game at 2-for-4 with two runs scored and his triple. Robinson collected the only other Aces hit in the contest, ending 1-for-2 with a walk.

While Giesting had a solid outing, the win was not secured without the bullpen's back end. Not forgotten was the trio of Kade Strowd, Jonatan Bernal, and Gerardo Carrillo, each of which worked run-free innings without allowing a single hit (one walk from Strowd).

Holding a slight 2-1 edge in the series, both teams will return to the diamond for game four of this series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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