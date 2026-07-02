Aces See Series Evened Despite Fernandez's Three-Hit Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Both teams answered the call when the other would score in Wednesday's contest between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers, but a two-run sixth failed to hold for Reno as it was Tacoma that snatched a slim 5-4 win at Cheney Stadium.

It was the Rainiers (3-5/36-47) that scored the game's first run, plating one in the first thanks to a hit batsman, stolen base and RBI single from Patrick Wisdom. The Aces (4-4/36-47) countered quickly with one of their own in the top of the second thanks to a big fly from Jose Fernandez, his second of the season.

Once more the two teams traded runs, this time in the fourth starting with a sacrifice fly from Manuel Pena. That lead for the Aces quickly disappeared when Conner Joe launched a two-out, solo home run to knot the contest.

For the second time in the game Reno took the lead, dropping two runs in the top of the sixth to take control. Fernandez picked up his second RBI of the night on an RBI ground out, while Danny Serretti delivered a clutch two-out double two batters later that scored Fernandez from second.

Unfortunately for the Aces, the Rainiers rallied in the bottom of the frame, stringing together four hits and two walks to produce three runs and snatch the lead.

Though Reno put on at least one runner in each inning from the seventh through the ninth, the Aces could not capitalize and watched the game end in its 5-4 final.

Starter Yu-Min Lin (4-5) was charged the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits in five frames, striking out three with two walks. However, two of those were allowed in by his successor, Isaiah Campbell, resulting in his fourth blown save.

Fernandez finished his night with a 3-for-4 effort, just his second in 20 games with Reno this season. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, scoring twice while driving in two. Tyler Locklear also finished his night with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Driving in a run each were Pena and Serretti, both of whom had a double for their only knock.

Now level at 1-1 in the series, both teams will look to gain an edge when they meet in game three of the series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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