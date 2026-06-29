Greater Nevada Field Hosts America 250 Celebration on Saturday

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev.- Greater Nevada Field will host America 250, presented by the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino, on July 4th including Independence Day baseball featuring the California Collegiate League (CCL) All-Stars. In addition to the all-star game, there will be pre-game festivities on the plaza as well as the biggest fireworks show of the year postgame.

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, the festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with yard games, carnival games, face painters and more on the front plaza and a live DJ and $3 beers upstairs inside the stadium at 4:35 p.m.

The gates to the ballpark will officially open at 5:00 p.m. PT where fans will have the chance to get autographs from some of the California Collegiate League (CCL) All-Stars, participate or watch our watermelon eating contest, and some on-field fun as players from each of the Stars (CCL South) and Stripes (CCL North) rosters faceoff in a Home Run Showdown.

First pitch of the CCL All-Star Game will be at 6:35 p.m. and feature much more fan interaction than a normal Aces game with players heading into the stands for different promotional games and moments, including everyone's favorite mascots Archie and Trucke coaching first base.

The celebration will continue after the conclusion of the game with our biggest fireworks show of the season, and the biggest Fourth of July show in Northern Nevada.

Fourth of July Timeline:

2:00 p.m. - World Cup Watch Party

4:00 p.m. - Plaza & Upstairs Open

5:00 p.m. - Main Gates Open

6:35 p.m. - CCL All-Star Game First Pitch

Postgame - Fireworks

This event at Greater Nevada Field is an official event of America 250 Nevada. Tickets are available for purchase at RenoAces.com.

About America250 Nevada

America250 Nevada is the state of Nevada's official effort aligning with the America250 initiative to commemorate the nation's 250th Anniversary in 2026. America250 Nevada will work to celebrate the anniversary of the nation's founding by recognizing the diverse contributions of Nevadans while promoting civic education and engagement. To learn more, visit www.america250nv.org.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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