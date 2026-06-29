Salt Lake at Albuquerque Series Recap

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #7

June 23-28

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 3

WP: Valente Bellozo (1 - 7) LP: Brett Kerry (3 - 4)

Albuquerque spoiled Salt Lake's second-half opener with an 11-3 victory on Tuesday night. Brett Kerry struck out five batters through two innings but the Isotopes built an early lead, scoring once in the first before adding four runs in the third and five more in the fourth to take control. Josh Lowe recorded the Bees' first hit of the series with a fourth-inning single, while Salt Lake finally broke through in the sixth when Ryan Nicholson delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded. Omar Martinez added a solo home run in the seventh, his seventh of the season, accounting for the Bees' final run. The bullpen provided some bright spots as Rob Kaminsky tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and Jared Southard added a scoreless eighth. Salt Lake threatened in the ninth by loading the bases, but Albuquerque escaped the jam to secure the win.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 9, Albuquerque 1

WP: Alek Manoah (1 - 2) LP: Blake Adams (0 - 4)

Salt Lake was held without a hit through three innings by Albuquerque starter Tanner Gordon, who retired the first nine batters on just 26 pitches, while Alek Manoah worked through early traffic but kept the Isotopes to one run in the first after a bases-loaded walk. Nelson Rada broke up the no-hit bid with a bloop single in the fourth, and Bryce Teodosio added another hit in the fifth, but the Bees broke through in a big way in the sixth. Kyren Paris started the rally with a three-run opposite-field homer, followed by RBI hits from Ben Gobbel, Teodosio, and Logan

Porter, capping a seven-run sixth inning. Salt Lake added on late, with Omar Martinez driving in two more runs in the ninth while the Bees bullpen of Justin Dunn, Joey Lucchesi and Kaleb Ort held the Isotopes scoreless earning the 9-1 victory in game two.

Game 3 - Albuquerque 8, Salt Lake 1

WP: Gabriel Hughes (2 - 1) LP: George Klassen (3 - 6)

The Isotopes struck early with a leadoff home run by Zac Veen and added another solo shot from Charlie Condon in the fourth to build a 2-0 lead. Bees starter George Klassen settled in after the opening homer, allowing just two runs while working into the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Albuquerque starter Gabriel Hughes dominated early, retiring the first 12 Salt Lake hitters before Omar Martinez drew a two-out walk in the fifth and Bryce Teodosio followed with the Bees' first hit. The game broke open in the seventh when Albuquerque scored six runs on four hits and a pair of fielder's choice plays to extend its lead to 8-0. Salt Lake avoided the shutout in the ninth as Martinez launched his second home run of the series but a game-ending double play sealed the 8-1 final.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 0

WP: Houston Harding (2 - 0) LP: Eiberson Castellano (2 - 1)

Salt Lake and Albuquerque were locked in a scoreless pitchers' duel through six innings on Thursday before the Bees broke through in the seventh inning. Ryan Nicholson delivered an RBI ground-rule double for the first run of the game before Nelson Rada added a two-run single to spark a five-run frame. RBI singles from Yolmer Sánchez and Jeimer Candelario capped the rally, giving Salt Lake a 5-0 advantage. Albuquerque's lone threat came in the seventh, but Jared Southard stranded a runner with a strikeout to end the inning. Salt Lake added another run in the eighth when a wild throw to the plate allowed Omar Martínez to score, extending the lead to 6-0. Southard dominated down the stretch, retiring seven of the final eight batters he faced, including a perfect ninth inning, as the Bees secured a 6-0 shutout victory to even the series.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 8, Albuquerque 7 (10 inn.)

WP: Kaleb Ort (5 - 1) LP: Evan Shawver (1 - 1) SV: Rob Kaminsky (1)

Albuquerque jumped out early with a four-run first and extended its lead to 6-1 after scoring in three straight innings. Salt Lake chipped away quickly, starting with Jeimer Candelario's 100th AAA career double and an RBI single from Bryce Teodosio, then got back in it with Ryan Nicholson's first Triple-A homer in the fourth. The Bees kept climbing, cutting it to 6-4 in the fifth behind extra-base hits, then 6-5 in the seventh on Ben Gobbel's RBI double. In the eighth, Salt Lake rallied again- Kyren Paris delivered the tying hit before Candelario walked in the go-ahead run to make it 7-6. Albuquerque answered immediately with a pinch-hit RBI triple from Zac Veen to tie it again. After Kaleb Ort escaped a threat in the ninth with strikeouts, Salt Lake executed in extras. Nelson Rada laid down a key bunt to set up the ghost runner, and Paris drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Rob Kaminsky closed the door with a perfect 10th to secure an 8-7 Bees win and ensure at least a series split.

Game 6 - Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 3

WP: Domingo Acevedo (2 - 0) LP: Brett Kerry (3 - 5)

Albuquerque jumped out early and never looked back, handing Salt Lake an 11-5 loss on Sunday afternoon. The Isotopes launched five home runs, including two from Charlie Condon, to build a 9-3 lead through five innings. After falling behind 3-0, the Bees answered in the third when Ben Gobbel lined a two-out, two-run double to center, cutting the deficit to one. Albuquerque responded immediately as Condon blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to restore a four-run cushion. Salt Lake chipped away again in the fifth. Nelson Rada scored on a Kyren Paris single before Gobbel picked up his third RBI of the game with a groundout, trimming the lead to 6-3. The Isotopes answered with three runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Nic Kent's two-run homer, before Chad Stevens added a solo shot in the sixth to extend the advantage to 11-3. The Bees scored twice in the seventh behind back-to-back doubles from Zach Humphreys and Arol Vera, followed by an RBI single from Yolmer Sánchez, but Albuquerque retired the final batter to secure the 11-5 victory.

Notable Performers

Ben Gobbel: .310 (9-for-29), 5 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, .793 OPS

Nelson Rada: .400 (8-for-20), 2 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI,3 SB, 1.020 OPS

Bryce Teodosio: .400 (8-for-20), 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, .955 OPS

Kyren Paris: .240 (6-for-25), HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, .773 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez: .273 (6-for-22), 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI, .785 OPS

Omar Martinez: .250 (4-for-16), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R, 1.054 OPS

Caden Dana: 1 GS, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

George Klassen: 1 GS, 0-1, 4.26 ERA, 6.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 3 K

Alek Manoah: 1 GS, 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 4 K

Houston Harding: 1 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Rob Kaminsky: 2 G, SV, 0.00 ERA, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Joey Lucchesi: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Kaleb Ort: 2 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Jared Southard: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Tuesday, June 30 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night

4 Seats for $40

Wednesday, July 1 - 6:35 p.m.

Swig Wednesday - $3 Swig Drinks

Utah Dirty Sodas

Thursday, July 2 - 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda & $6 Beer

Friday, July 3 - 6:35 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 4 - 6:35 p.m.

Independence Day

Postgame Fireworks Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, July 5 - 6:05 p.m.

Breakfast for Dinner at The Ballpark - $48 Ticket Package







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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