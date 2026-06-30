Express INF/OF Cam Cauley Promoted to Texas

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Cam! The Texas Rangers announced that the club purchased the contract of Round Rock Express INF/OF Cam Cauley and added him to their 26-man roster on Monday. Cauley is set to play second base and bat seventh at Progressive Field tonight as the Rangers begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians at 6:10 p.m. CT.

Cauley made his Triple-A debut with the Express this season and the 23-year-old slashed .262/.363/.407/.770 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 33 RBI, 56 runs scored, 45 walks and 73 strikeouts. Cauley is 29-for-29 on stolen bases this year.

He is second in the PCL in stolen bases and is one of five players in all of professional baseball with 20 or more stolen bases that have not been caught this year. Of the five players, he is the only one in Triple-A or the big leagues. Cauley leads the club in hits, triples, walks and stolen bases. He is second in home runs and RBI.

Since May 16, Cauley is slashing .308/.386/.514/.900 with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs, 23 RBI, 33 runs scored, 18 walks and 30 strikeouts. He leads all of Triple-A with 19 stolen bases during that span. During this stretch, Cauley owned a 17.8% strikeout rate. This comes after opening the year with a 24.6% strikeout rate from March 27-May 15.

The Mont Belvieu, Texas native was a third-round selection by the Texas Rangers in 2021 out of Barbers Hill High School where he won the 2021 UIL High School State Championship at Dell Diamond.

The Express return home to take on the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) from June 30-July 5. The series opener is set for Tuesday, June 30 at 6:45 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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