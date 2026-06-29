Colton Gordon Honored as Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon has been recognized as the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 23 - 28, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Gordon started for Sugar Land in the Space Cowboys Sunday finale against the El Paso Chihuahuas and fired 6.0 shutout frames. The 27-year-old didn't allow his first baserunner until a walk with one out in the third and stranded that runner with a pair of strikeouts. The southpaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up his only hit of the night on an inside-out double down the first-base line before closing out his appearance with a popout and a strikeout. Overall, Gordon gave up just a hit and a walk while striking out four and received the victory in a 2-1 Sugar Land win.

The outing was the second quality start of the season for Gordon with Sugar Land, with the other coming on May 27 when he fired 6.0 shutout innings against Oklahoma City and was recognized as the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. This is the fourth Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honor in his career for Gordon after he also captured the award twice in a three-week span in 2024, taking home the award on August 25 and September 8 in 2024.

It is the 21st time a Space Cowboys hurler has won Pitcher of the Week honors in franchise history and the third of the season for Sugar Land, joining LHP Josh Hendrickson who was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for April 14 - 19.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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