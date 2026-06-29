Charlie Condon Named PCL Player of the Week

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for June 23-28, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Condon played in five games during the Isotopes series against Salt Lake, and was 10-for-24 with a double, two triples, three homers and nine RBI. His two-homer, five-RBI performance on Sunday led Albuquerque to an 11-3 win in the series finale.

Over the last week, Condon led the PCL in hits (10), total bases (24), tied for first in runs scored (eight) and triples (two) while placing second with nine RBI and tying for second by launching three long balls.

Condon's two-homer game Sunday was his third of the season while his 461-foot home run on Thursday was the longest of the season for any Albuquerque batter and sixth-longest in the PCL.

In the month of June, Condon paces all PCL hitters in homers (nine) and RBI (30), tied for first in triples (4) and second in total bases (63) and OPS (1.233).

This marks Condon's first weekly award of his pro career, and third of the season for an Isotope. Cole Carrigg was named PCL Player of the Week for April 28-May 3, and Eiberson Castellano garnered Pitcher of the Week honors for June 2-7.

Condon and the Isotopes will return home on Friday, July 17 to launch a nine-game homestand against the Sacramento River Cats and Round Rock Express. Tickets for any remaining Isotopes game this season are available at abqisotopes.com or the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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