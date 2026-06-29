Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Las Vegas Aviators

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, June 30 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, July 1 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, July 2 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, July 3 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, July 4 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, July 5 | 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Viva Las Vegas

Salt Lake welcomes the first half champion Las Vegas Aviators to The Ballpark at America First Square for the first and only time this season. The Bees and Aviators have already met nine times, with all nine games played at Las Vegas Ballpark, where Salt Lake went 3-6. The Bees opened the 2026 campaign with a three-game sweep by the Aviators before the clubs met again in late April. The Bees won the first three games of that six-game series, but Las Vegas responded by taking the final three to earn a split. This week's series marks the Aviators' lone visit to South Jordan and concludes the 2026 season series between the clubs.

State of the Bees

Salt Lake comes off back-to-back series splits against Tacoma and Albuquerque, entering the week with a 42-38 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the second half. The Bees secured their seventh series split of the season and first of the second half, and have not dropped a series since a rain-shortened set in Oklahoma City May 5-9, when they fell three games to two with Sunday's finale canceled. Salt Lake holds a 4-3-7 series record overall and a 3-0-4 mark at home, remaining unbeaten in home series play. Offensively, the Bees led last week with 15 doubles, highlighted by Ben Gobbel, who paced all of Triple-A with five doubles during the week. Salt Lake enters the series with the most home wins in the Pacific Coast League, going 25-17 at The Ballpark at America First Square and 16-8 over its last 24 home games.

Shutdown Southard

Jared Southard continued his dominant stretch out of the bullpen, extending his active scoreless streak to 12.1 innings. Southard has now delivered a shutout appearance in nine consecutive outings, tied with Sacramento's Nick Zwack for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. He is the first Bee to reach a double-digit scoreless streak since both he and Sam Bachman accomplished the feat in 2025. The streak spans the entirety of June, during which Southard has not allowed a run and has recorded 14 strikeouts. He is also one of just three Triple-A relievers to maintain a 0.00 ERA in June with at least 10 innings pitched. Over his last 14 appearances dating back to May 12, Southard has been nearly untouchable, posting a 0.43 ERA across 21.0 innings with just one earned run allowed. He leads Triple-A in ERA during that time among pitchers with at least 14 appearances. Southard has 20 strikeouts and eight walks during that period with a .176 batting average against.

This Week at The Ballpark

Wednesday sees the weekly appearance of the Utah Dirty Sodas, before the Bees get into the patriotic spirit. Salt Lake is one of 60 Minor League clubs that have the distinct privilege of hosting games on July 4th this season, doing so for the fifth straight season. The sky will light up on consecutive nights with a postgame fireworks display on Friday and Saturday evenings. Sunday's Breakfast for Dinner closes out the Stars and Stripes weekend as the season inches closer to the All-Star Break.

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Tuesday, June 30 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night

4 Seats for $40

Wednesday, July 1 - 6:35 p.m.

Swig Wednesday - $3 Swig Drinks

Utah Dirty Sodas

Thursday, July 2 - 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda & $6 Beer

Friday, July 3 - 6:35 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 4 - 6:35 p.m.

Independence Day

Postgame Fireworks Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, July 5 - 6:05 p.m.

Breakfast for Dinner at The Ballpark - $48 Ticket Package







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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