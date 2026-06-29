Bats Arise as Comets Take Reno Finale

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets ended their road series with an offensive surge in a 10-4 victory over the Reno Aces Sunday night at Greater Nevada Field. Oklahoma City (3-3/44-36) began the game with five straight singles, leading to a three-run first inning featuring RBI base hits from Taylor Young and Jack Suwinski along with a sacrifice fly by Hyeseong Kim. The Comets added to the lead in the third inning on a RBI single off the bat of Suwinski before Reno (3-3/35-46) responded in the bottom half with back-to-back homers from Aramis Garcia and Angel Ortiz. The Aces made it a one-run game in the fourth inning with a RBI single and later knotted the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning on a Comets throwing error. Oklahoma City jumped back ahead in the sixth inning on a wild pitch that scored Zach Ehrhard. The Comets pulled away with a five-run eighth inning assisted by a pair of bases-loaded walks and a two-run single from Young. Comets pitchers struck out the final six Aces batters of the game to secure the win.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City recorded a third straight series split with the victory in the series finale as the Comets won three of the final four games of their road series in Reno...The Comets won the season series against the Aces, 7-5, as the teams met for the final time this season Sunday.

-The Comets set series highs with 10 runs and 15 hits, breaking double-digit runs for the first time since scoring 11 runs June 13 at Charlotte and collecting their most hits since recording a season-high 20 hits May 17 in Albuquerque...Five Comets finished with multi-hit games, including a game-high three hits each from Taylor Young and Zach Ehrhard.

-Taylor Young went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk and run scored to extend his on-base streak to a team-best 11 games. The infielder collected Triple-A bests in both hits and RBI Sunday and has recorded a multi-hit game in five of his first 13 Triple-A contests.

-Alek Thomas reached base four times as part of a 2-for-3 night with a RBI and a pair of walks. The outfielder collected his third multi-hit game of the series and went 8-for-19 (.421) with a double, four RBI and four walks in five games against the Aces.

-Noah Miller notched a single in the ninth inning to extend to a nine-game hitting streak, going 13-for-33 (.394) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI during the stretch. Miller matched his career-best hitting streak for the second time this season, also doing so May 9-20.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, firing two-thirds of an inning with a hit and a strikeout for his third hold of the season with OKC. Phillips threw 10 pitches (seven strikes)...Through 10 relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 8.0 innings with nine hits, two earned runs, five walks and eight K's.

-The Comets allowed back-to-back homers for the first time this season after Reno's Aramis Garcia and Angel Ortiz teamed up in the third inning. It's the first time Oklahoma City allowed back-to-back homers since Blaze Jordan and Matt Lloyd did so for Memphis Aug. 30, 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City had allowed just three home runs during the first five games of the series before those two homers.

Next Up: The Comets return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and open a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The series opens on a $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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